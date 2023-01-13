Virgin Orbit promises to return for new UK satellite launch





Sir Richard Bransons Virgin Orbit said on Thursday that it had started active discussions about returning to Britain later this year for another attempt to launch a satellite into orbit, despite the failure of the mission from Britain’s first space station in Cornwall on Monday.

The US-based company said the next launch of its mobile launch system would be from its headquarters in California’s Mojave Aerospace Port, where it identified and corrected the cause of the failure Monday night.

However, Virgin Orbit expects to return to Spaceport Cornwall for further launches in a statement. As early as later this year, discussions of launch opportunities have taken place with governments and customers.

Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit, said: “We are all disappointed that we have not been able to achieve full mission success and provide our customers with the launch services they deserve. We are confident that the root cause and corrective actions will be determined efficiently and in a timely manner.

Virgin Orbit, 75% owned by the Bransons Virgin group, is proving it can get a mobile launch system onto a suitable runway, giving countries that previously had to depend on other countries quick access to space, hoped Monday’s mission. are doing

The system will use a converted 747 jumbo jet to carry the rocket to an altitude of 35,000 feet, where it will eject the rocket to continue its journey through space.

The stock price of Virgin Orbit, which was listed through a special purpose merger and acquisition just over a year ago, plummeted on the news of the mission failure. The stock is down 84% over the past year.

The mission was also central to Britain’s ambition to capture part of the fast-growing market for commercial satellite services in low Earth orbit.

Increasingly, services such as high-speed broadband and climate monitoring will be offered in this space. Britain, which is developing six other space stations, was hoping to become the first country in Western Europe to launch a satellite.

Virgin said Monday’s mission initially went as planned, with the first stage and nose cone fairing protecting the satellite and both separating as expected.

The rocket reached an altitude of about 180 km above Earth, but the engines propelling the second stage carrying the satellite appeared to have stopped prematurely.

The incident ended the mission with the rocket components and payload falling to Earth within an approved safety corridor without reaching orbit, the company said.

An investigation into the cause of the failure is currently ongoing. Virgin appointed Jim Sponnick, a veteran launch engineer who has supported missions for the US Air Force, NASA and commercial customers, as co-investigator, along with technology development chief Chad Foerster to lead the investigation.

Completion of an extensive defect analysis and investigation and any necessary corrective actions identified during the investigation will be completed prior to the next flight, Virgin said.

