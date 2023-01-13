US inflation has slowed again to 6.5% over the past 12 months





Although it is gradually easing, inflation remains a painful reality for many Americans, especially with necessities such as food, energy and rents having skyrocketed over the past 18 months.

For now, inflation is down, with the national average price of a gallon of gasoline falling from a peak of $5 a gallon in June to $3.27 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Supply chain issues that previously inflated the cost of goods have largely dissipated. Consumers have also shifted much of their spending from physical goods to services, such as travel and entertainment. As a result, the cost of goods, including used cars, furniture and clothing, has fallen for two consecutive months.

Last week’s jobs report for December bolstered the possibility that a recession could be avoided. Even after the Fed’s seven rate hikes last year and with inflation still high, employers added 223,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, hitting the lowest level in 53 years.

At the same time, growth in average hourly wages has slowed, which should ease the pressure on businesses to raise prices to cover their higher labor costs.

Another positive sign of the Fed’s efforts to curb inflation is that Americans broadly expect price increases to decline over the next few years. This matters because so-called inflation expectations can be self-fulfilling: if people expect prices to continue to rise sharply, they will usually take action, such as demanding higher wages, which can perpetuate high inflation.

On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said consumers now expect 5% inflation over the next year. This is the lowest such expectation in nearly 18 months. Over the next five years, consumers expect inflation to average 2.4%, just above the Fed’s 2% target.

Yet in their remarks in recent weeks, Fed officials have underscored their intention to raise their short-term policy rate an additional three-quarters of a point over the next few months to just above 5%. Such increases would come on top of seven hikes last year, which nearly doubled mortgage rates and made auto and business loans more expensive.

Futures prices show investors expect the central bank to be less aggressive and implement just two quarter-point hikes by March, leaving the Fed rate just below 5 %. Investors also expect the Fed to cut rates in November and December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has sought to push back that expectation of fewer hikes this spring and cuts by the end of the year, which may make the Fed’s job harder if investors push higher. stock prices and reduce bond yields. Both trends can support faster economic growth just as the Fed tries to cool it down.

Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting indicate that none of the 19 policymakers expects a rate cut this year.

Yet last week James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, expressed some optimism that this year actual inflation will likely track inflation expectations at a lower level, suggesting that 2023 could be a year of disinflation.

