UK economy to grow 0.1% as services activity strengthens





The UK economy grew in November on the back of stronger service activity during the World Cup than expected, which is likely to put pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1 per cent between October and November 2022, the National Statistical Office said on Friday. A Reuters poll of economists expected a contraction of 0.2%.

ONS Director of Economics and Statistics Darren Morgan said the economy grew slightly in November, driven by increases in telecommunications and computer programming. He also did well for pubs and bars as people went out to watch the World Cup matches.

Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory said November’s production expansion was undeniably encouraging.

November’s GDP growth could mean that the UK economy has avoided a technical downturn, defined by two consecutive quarters of contraction at the end of 2022. Production declined in the third quarter of last year.

Gregory said Friday’s figures would add more pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates from 3.5% to 4.5% in the coming months.

Markets put a 57% chance that the Bank of England will raise rates by 50bps from the current 3.5% at its next meeting on February 2nd. The BoE is fighting very high inflation.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Despite November’s resilience, the UK economy is struggling under the weight of high inflation and rising borrowing costs. In the three months to November, the economy was down 0.3% compared to the previous three months.

Production in November was still smaller than its recent peak in May 2022 and remained 0.3% below pre-pandemic February 2020 levels. Production in consumer-facing services such as shops and restaurants was 8.5% below pre-coronavirus levels.

This contrasts with all other G7 countries whose third quarter GDPs have already recovered from the impact of the health crisis.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at consulting firm RSM UK, said the UK recession was delayed, not canceled.

Pantheon Macro Economics economist Samuel Tombs continues to think that GDP will fall significantly in the first and second quarters, stressing that the UK government will significantly reduce energy price support in the second quarter.

Leading economists surveyed by Consensus Economics expected UK GDP to contract by 1% in 2023, a much bigger drop than the Eurozone’s forecast of a 0.1% decline and contrasting with a 0.25% increase in the US.

Separate ONS data, also released on Friday, showed that recent declines in petrol prices helped cut Britain’s trade deficit from 6.5 billion to 20.2 billion in the three months to November, compared to the previous three months.

Falling gas prices are also expected to ease pressure on household finances and provide some savings to the government.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “The most important help we can give is to stick to our plan to cut inflation in half this year so the economy can grow again.”

