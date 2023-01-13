US Grants Temporary Protected Status to Thousands of Somali Immigrants





Washington — The United States on Thursday made more than 2,000 Somali immigrants eligible for work permits and deportation deferrals under a humanitarian program that President Biden has used to extend temporary legal status to immigrants. hundreds of thousands of immigrants from countries beset by war, violence and other crises.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he is expanding and expanding the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Somali immigrants already living in the United States due to the “ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis continues” in Somalia.

The easternmost country in Africa, Somalia has experienced decades of armed conflict, suffocating poverty and poor governance. In recent years, the Somali government has struggled to contain al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-aligned terror group that has carried out brutal attacks on civilians, including car bombings in October that killed more than 100 people. Millions of Somalis also face hunger fueled by droughts.

The Biden administration has said these conditions prevent Somalis from “safely returning” to Somalia.

“A long-running conflict, along with natural disasters and disease outbreaks, has compounded an already serious humanitarian crisis,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement Thursday. “Somalia continues to be plagued by terrorism, violent crime, civil unrest and fighting between clan militias.”

DHS officials said Thursday’s announcement will allow about 430 Somalis to renew their work permits and deportation protections and open the TPS program to an additional 2,200 Somali immigrants who have been in the United States since. January 11. The program is expected to continue until September 2024.

First established by Congress in 1990, TPS allows the federal government to protect certain immigrants from deportation and let them work legally in the country, if their home country is in the throes of armed conflict, natural disasters and other humanitarian crises.

While it allows immigrants to legally work and live in the United States for a specified period of time if they pass background checks, TPS does not make recipients eligible for permanent legal status.

Deviating from the policies of the Trump administration, which sought to end TPS programs, the Biden administration has used authority extensively, invoking it to make hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Afghanistan, Cameroon, from Ethiopia, Haiti, Myanmar, Ukraine, Venezuela and other countries eligible for protection from temporary deportation.

The Biden administration also recently agreed to extend work permits and deportation protections for more than 300,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Nepal and Honduras enrolled in TPS programs that the Trump administration decided to end.

While federal courts have blocked the Trump administration from ending these programs, they could be halted as early as 2024 unless the Biden administration issues another extension or creates new TPS designations for affected countries.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers politics and immigration policy.

