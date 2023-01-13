UK Economy Grows 0.1% in November | Economic Growth Rate (GDP)





The UK economy grew an unexpected 0.1 per cent in November as consumers head to the shops ahead of Christmas and pubs and bars energized by the Men’s World Cup.

Raising the government’s chances of avoiding a long recession, city economists said stressed consumers had proven more resilient than expected despite the cost-of-living crisis.

But business groups have warned that the economy is likely to suffer in the coming months as higher mortgage rates and the withdrawal of state support for energy bills begin to hit disposable income more heavily.

The downturn in the manufacturing sector also limited the strength of the economy and meant the economy contracted 0.3% in the three months to November, according to the National Statistical Office.

The British Chambers of Commerce said it was significant that the revival of consumer-facing industries, including retail, wholesale and hospitality, had not overcome a sharp loss in sales compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The figures provide further evidence that UK economic growth is headed in the wrong direction, even though this period is typically the busiest for the retail sector.

Monthly GDP increased 0.1%, but this is a volatile indicator. The three-month average of 0.3% sends a clear signal about the current trajectory of the economy, the report said.

ONS said the direct-to-consumer sector has seen an 8.5 per cent drop in income since February 2020 and, unlike other G7 countries, the overall economy has remained smaller than it did three years ago.

This year, tax hikes and the withdrawal of government subsidies are expected to further increase the pressure on the cost of living.

GDP graphic

Ministers are poised to raise gas and electricity rates for consumers starting in April, raising the average rate from 2,500 to 3,000. Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s rate hike means the average annual payment of millions of mortgage holders will rise by 3,000.

The Bank of England has warned that the UK is likely entering a long-term recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. The economy contracted 0.3% in the third quarter from July to September, but figures from October to December will be released next month to confirm whether the economy is entering a recession.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said the ruling hangs in the balance but a recession is almost certain to come in the first half of 2023.

Going forward, we continue to believe that GDP will decline significantly in the first and second quarters of this year.

ING’s chief economist, James Smith, downplayed the prospect that the UK would suffer a bigger recession than any other developed country.

“We’re expecting a peak-to-trough decline in GDP that’s a little bit higher than the 1.5% that comes closest in magnitude to the early 1990s recession,” he said.

And despite the UK’s many problems, especially in the job market, we’re not convinced that the UK will be a serious outlier than the rest of Europe in terms of hitting GDP this year, even if it’s probably in the bottom half.

Analysts have warned that some trends in the data are difficult to determine after a series of events that have distorted the usual pattern.

November’s 0.1% rise represents a slowdown compared to October’s 0.5% growth, when the economy rebounded from September’s weakness. A Reuters city economists poll predicted the economy would contract 0.2% in November.

Jeremy Hunt has said his priority is to reduce inflation to ease the cost-of-living crisis and revive the economy.

We have a clear plan to cut inflation in half this year. An insidious hidden tax has driven up interest rates and mortgage costs, stifling growth here and around the world, the Prime Minister said.

