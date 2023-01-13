US deficit widens by $85 billion in December





Minneapolis CNN—

The U.S. government posted an $85 billion deficit in December, bringing the total deficit to nearly $1.42 trillion for calendar year 2022, the Treasury Department reported Thursday.

The government, which operates on a fiscal year that begins in October, runs a deficit of $421.41 billion for its first fiscal quarter of 2023, a 12% increase from the first fiscal quarter of 2022, the data shows. of the Treasury.

December’s deficit was nearly four times larger than the $21.3 billion deficit recorded in December 2021, as spending rose and revenue fell last month. Revenues totaled $454.94 billion, while expenses were $539.94 billion in December 2022.

The budget watchdog, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said the $1.4 trillion total for the calendar year is staggering, given that the worst of the pandemic and accompanying recession are long over now.

We shouldn’t be borrowing $4 billion a day, an apparent debt addiction that hurts the economy and the budget, Maya MacGuineas, president of the CRFB, said in a statement.

The House Republicans’ rules package passed earlier this week included measures to limit federal government spending and limit taxes.

The measures, several of which have raised concerns even among cost-conscious Republican lawmakers, are sure to lead to battles later this year with the Democratic-led Senate and President Joe Biden, which could have serious consequences. .

If the two sides fail to reach an agreement to fund the government for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins October 1, it could lead to a shutdown. And if a war on spending cuts prevents Congress from raising the debt ceiling by $31 trillion this summer or fall, it would risk a default on US debt that would upend national and global economies.

CNN Tami Luhby contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/12/economy/us-government-budget-deficit-december/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos