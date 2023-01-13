Poland, UK Donate Modern Tanks to Ukraine





Britain and Poland will donate Challenger 2 and Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This tank is widely believed to be superior to most Ukrainian and Russian tanks. The donation is expected to convince more NATO countries to donate Leopards to Ukraine and to convince Germany to support them. Growing Ukrainian tank fleet.

After months of deliberations and discussions, two NATO members have decided to donate Western-style tanks to Ukraine. Britain will donate Challenger 2 tanks, and Poland will donate German Leopard 2 tanks. The agreement is intended to give Ukraine the tools it needs to regain lost territory and encourage other countries, particularly Germany, to break self-imposed restrictions on sending tanks.

The Financial Times reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has instructed the Minister of Defense to expedite our aid to Ukraine, including the provision of tanks. The only transferable tank is the Challenger 2, the British main battle tank. Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda promised to send the company’s worth of Leopard 2 tanks. A tank company consists of 10 to 14 vehicles.

Ukrainian Bulat tank. The origins of the Bulat can be traced back to the Soviet era T-64 tank. On the one hand, the tank is outdated. On the other hand, they can share modules with Russian tanks and use the same ammunition.

NATO has sent tanks to Ukraine in the past, but limited them to outdated Soviet-built T-72 tanks. It was a natural decision considering that it had been kept in various member countries. Because Ukrainian tanks are similar in design and use the same ammunition, the tanks are considered easier for Ukrainians to operate, arm, and maintain. However, Ukrainian tanks are not as sophisticated as Western tanks and still have all the shortcomings of Russian tanks.

So far, NATO has withheld Western-style tank supplies. Although superior in many ways, giving Ukraine such a tank was seen as a step-by-step that many allies wanted to avoid. Providing such a tank would not only anger a nuclear-armed Russia, but the tank would require greater direct logistical support, drawing NATO into the conflict. For example, American Abrams tanks are generally considered impractical in Ukraine, as they typically use gasoline turbine engines and require Ukraine to supply both gas and diesel to the front lines.

Now, reports of Russian atrocities in the field and air strikes on civilian targets in Moscow have convinced many that the quickest way to end the war is to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Therefore, Ukraine must accept as many modern weapons as it can absorb.

2 Challengers. leopard 2 tank

The Challenger 2 is a good tank, but underneath the camouflage is a tank that has barely been updated since its introduction in the late 1990s.

The Challenger 2 is the latest tank produced by the British inventor of the tank. It weighs 62.5 tons, has a crew of 4 and is powered by a 1,200 horsepower Perkins CV12-6A V12 diesel engine. It is armed with a 120mm smoothbore cannon (NATO alliance’s only smoothbore cannon) and two 7.62mm machine guns. Armor protection is a combination of steel and so-called Chobham armor. The British developed it in the 1970s, and it later contains ceramics and other non-ferrous metals used in the US Army’s Abrams tanks. It has a road speed of 37 mph, a cross-country speed of 25 mph, and a range of 340 miles on the road.

The Challenger 2 is a good tank, but has not been modernized since its introduction in 1998. It also uses a smoothbore gun instead of a 120mm rifled gun, so the ammunition is incompatible. The Challenger 2 gained a reputation for toughness in the 2000s when Iraqi insurgents attacked numerous tanks with handheld anti-tank weapons. Challenger 2 was not destroyed.

The Polish Army operates several types of Leopard 2, including this Leopard 2A4 with its original square turret. Newer versions have additional armor on the front of the turret. -2A4 is the variant most likely to be sent to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany developed the Leopard 2 in the late 1970s. It also weighs approximately 62 tons, has a crew of four and is powered by a 1,480 horsepower MTU turbo diesel engine. The more horsepower is quicker than the Challenger 2, with a top speed of 43 mph on the road and 25 mph cross-country. The Leopard 2 was the first tank to be equipped with the Rheinmetall Rh-120, which was later adopted by the US Army’s M1A1 Abrams tank. The Leopard 2 is considered very reliable and has been adopted by 13 of the 30 NATO member countries.

Why NATO Tanks Are Superior

Both tanks feature night vision, which most Russian tanks lack, allowing them to continuously engage and destroy enemy targets at night and through smoke. They also have superior armor protection, crew comfort, fire control and electronics, and suspension systems compared to Russian and Ukrainian tanks.

An abandoned Russian T-62 tank south of the village of Novovorontsovka in southern Ukraine. The obsolete T-62s were supplied to the Russian army in late summer of 2022. With a few exceptions, Russia’s tank forces have deteriorated over time, and Ukraine’s tank forces have generally gotten stronger, oddly similar to the direction of the war.

The Polish and British decision was also intended to force Germany to provide tanks and support. Germany is the manufacturer of the Leopard 2 and the largest warehouse of expertise, spare parts and ammunition for tanks. That said, German support for the NATO Leopard 2 tanks delivered to Ukraine is important. Germany has repeatedly opposed sending tanks, but the idea is that if other NATO countries take the lead, they will eventually follow.

Perhaps the biggest way Western tanks will change calculus isn’t on the battlefield, at least for now. Supplying Ukraine with more modern tanks shows that its allies are willing not only to provide lethal support, but also to provide the means to completely drive Russian forces out of the country. These countries, most supported by the U.S. umbrella of nuclear protection, have lost their fear of Russian nuclear weapons and Putin’s empty threats and promises. NATO saw Putin’s bet and it became increasingly clear that the Russian leader was playing bad poker hands.

He is a writer on defense and security issues and lives in San Francisco.

