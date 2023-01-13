US inflation eases grip on economy, down for 6th month





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. consumer price inflation moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to loosen this year and may require be less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it.

Inflation fell to 6.5% in December from a year earlier, the government announced on Thursday. This was the sixth consecutive year-over-year slowdown, down from 7.1% in November. On a monthly basis, prices actually fell 0.1% from November to December, the first such decline since May 2020.

The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst bout of inflation in four decades is steadily waning. Gasoline prices, which have fallen, should continue to lower headline inflation over the coming months. Supply chain issues have largely been resolved. This helps reduce the cost of goods ranging from cars and shoes to furniture and sporting goods.

This is the starting point for much better inflation rates, which should boost consumer and business confidence, said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

Declining inflation in December makes it more likely that the Fed will slow its interest rate hikes in the coming months. The Fed could raise its key rate by just a quarter of a point at its next meeting, which ends on February 1, after a half-point hike in December and four three-quarter-point hikes before.

Fed officials have signaled that they intend to raise their key rate above 5%, which would likely keep mortgage rates high, as well as the costs of auto loans and business borrowing. . The Fed’s higher rates are aimed at slowing spending, cooling the economy and curbing inflation.

But if inflation continues to fall, the Fed could pause rate hikes afterward, some economists say, or implement just one more hike in March and then pause. Futures prices show investors expect the Fed to cut rates by the end of the year, although minutes from its December meeting noted that none of the 19 policymakers expected a cut rates this year.

If actual inflation is trending lower, the Fed may take more comfort in having the economy in a good position, said Daleep Singh, chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income and a former Fed staffer. Singh expects the Fed to raise its key rate by a quarter point at each of its next two meetings, then halt with its key rate just below 5%.

Inflation also fell, although to a lesser extent, in Europe and the United Kingdom. After months of rising prices, annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro fell for the second consecutive month in December, but still reached a painful 9.2%. That was down from November’s 10.1% as energy prices fell from summer highs but still above normal.

While annual inflation in the UK fell to 10.7% in November from 11.1% a month earlier, it remains near a 40-year high, with food and energy prices pressing consumers. Central banks in Europe and the UK are still raising interest rates, but have slowed their pace.

In remarks Thursday morning, President Joe Biden suggested that the data clearly indicates that US inflation is falling.

It’s coming to America month after month, giving families real breathing room, he said.

Biden is increasingly defining the economic challenge of inflation in political terms: He warned that House Republicans could make inflation and inequality worse with their bills to cut funding for the IRS and even eliminate the tax agency and instead levy a national sales tax that would disproportionately hit the middle class.

Excluding food and energy price volatility, so-called core prices rose 5.7% in December from a year earlier, or less than 6% in November. From November to December, underlying prices rose only 0.3%, after rising 0.2% in November. Over the past three months, core inflation has slowed to an annual rate of just 3.1%.

Even as inflation gradually eases, it remains a painful reality for many Americans, especially with necessities like food, energy and rents skyrocketing over the past 18 months.

Grocery prices rose 0.2% from November to December, the smallest such increase in nearly two years. Yet those prices are up 11.8% from a year ago.

Behind much of the decline in headline inflation are gasoline prices. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose from $5 in June to $3.27 on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Used car prices, which fell for a sixth consecutive month in December, also contributed to the slowdown. New car prices have also fallen. The cost of plane tickets has also gone down.

Yet for most Americans, the Fed’s rate hikes have made car loans much more expensive, negating most of the consumer benefits from lower used car prices.

Jeff Schrier, president of Omaha, Nebraska-based Schrier Automotive, said rising lending rates particularly reduced sales of luxury cars.

The good news is prices are down, the bad news is rates are up, which is driving people away, Schrier said. He estimated auto loan rates have risen 4 to 5 percentage points over the past year.

Most economists predict that inflation will continue to decline in the coming months, driven by gasoline and cheaper factory products.

Housing costs continue to rise, with apartment rental costs jumping 0.8% from November to December and 8.3% from a year earlier. The year-over-year increase was the fastest in four decades.

But real-time metrics of new leases tracked by real estate data companies like Zillow and Apartment List show rental price increases are slowing. As a result, the government measure of rents, which lags private measures, is expected to start falling later this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is particularly focused on the cost of non-housing services. Price increases in this category may take longer to fade, as they are heavily influenced by labor-intensive sectors such as restaurants, hotels, healthcare and education. Wages in most of these industries have increased, which can spur inflation if employers then charge more to cover their higher labor costs.

In December, prices for non-residential services rose 0.3%, down from average monthly increases of around 0.5% this year. But they are only slowly falling: service prices are still up 6.2% from a year ago, slightly down from the recent high of 6.5%.

Many economists expect inflation to fall to around 3% or 4% later this year, although it could stabilize at that level if service prices remain high. Fed officials could choose to keep their key rate above 5% until inflation moves closer to its 2% target.

Fed officials, for their part, signaled their intention to keep their key rate this high throughout the year.

Last week’s jobs report for December bolstered the possibility that a recession could be avoided. Even after the Fed’s seven rate hikes last year and with inflation still high, employers added 223,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, hitting the lowest level in 53 years.

At the same time, growth in average hourly wages has slowed, which should ease the pressure on businesses to raise prices to cover their higher labor costs.

The evidence that the US economy could avoid recession is mounting, Singh said.

