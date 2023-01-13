US Government Records Over 500 UFO Reports With Hundreds Unexplained | UFOs





The US government is examining 510 UFO reports, more than triple the number in its 2021 filing. While many were caused by drones or balloons, hundreds remain unexplained, according to a report released Thursday.

The 2022 report (pdf) from the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) states that 247 Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena or UAP reports have been filed with him since June 2021, when he revealed he had records of 144 sightings of suspicious aerial objects under examination.

In addition, according to the report, another 119 reports that had been buried in old files from the past 17 years were discovered, leaving 510 in total.

Most of the new reports come from US Navy and Air Force pilots, he said.

Of these, nearly 200 had mundane explanations: they were balloons, drones or so-called aerial clutter, covering birds, weather events and airborne plastic bags.

But others were not explained according to the DNI document, an unclassified version of a report given to Congress.

These are the focus of scrutiny from the Pentagon, US intelligence agencies and Nasa, who fear they are not alien spacecraft, but the unknown spy capabilities of rival countries.

UAP continues to pose a hazard to flight safety and poses a potential adversary collection threat, the report said, referring to intelligence gathering.

Some of these uncharacterized UAPs appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities and require further analysis, he said.

The report states that many of these still unexplained reports could stem from weather phenomena, faulty sensors or faulty analyzes by humans.

Many reports lack sufficiently detailed data to allow UAP attribution with high certainty, he said.

The report came after years of congressional pressure for the military and intelligence community to take what were once called UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, seriously.

The U.S. military is concerned that some of the UAPs spotted by military pilots in the past represent technologies from strategic rivals unknown to U.S. scientists.

The Pentagon previously called them Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, but has now changed them to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to include the air, space, and maritime domains.

In 2020, the Pentagon released a still unexplainable video taken by Navy pilots of objects moving at incredible speeds, rotating and mysteriously disappearing.

We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea or air seriously and review each one, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

