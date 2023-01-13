How many immigrants can the United States reasonably accept?





President Biden’s speech on migration is a step in the right direction, but he failed to answer a question he and his predecessors have avoided. How many immigrants can the United States absorb, not just this year or next, but over the next few decades?

The president’s plan identifies three components of an effective refugee policy: improved border security, deportation of illegal migrants, and more humane treatment of legal asylum seekers.

However, the Biden plan is based on the same flawed assumption from past administrations, Democratic and Republican. It treats the current increase in migrants as a quiet crisis instead of seeing it as part of a chronic problem.

Migration has occurred throughout human history as populations moved from areas of scarcity to areas of plenty. The great empires of antiquity fell when they could not help invading the nomadic warriors.

Since their founding in the 17th century, Western nation states have generally been able to secure their borders and manage immigration in an orderly fashion.

Refugee crises have occurred throughout the modern period, especially after the two world wars. Until recently, however, these movements were limited and intermittent.

Over the past few decades, two powerful forces have made migration increasingly difficult to manage: overpopulation and climate change, both of which will worsen for the foreseeable future.

The earth’s population reached 8 billion in November and is expected to reach 11 billion by the end of the century.

Scientists calculate that the planet can feed 10 billion people, but only if those in prosperous countries drastically reduce their meat consumption.

Looked at another way, if everyone enjoyed a middle-class American lifestyle, the planet could only support 2 billion people.

This calculation confronts Americans with a sobering question: How many immigrants can the United States absorb and sustain a minimum of its population’s current standard of living?

Overpopulation has contributed to environmental degradation and increased world hunger, two factors that drive people to migrate.

Climate change, exacerbated by overpopulation, is also driving forced migration. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 20 million people a year are forced to relocate due to rising sea levels, drought and other factors caused by global warming.

In the face of this global humanitarian problem, the United States continues to base its immigration policy on an outdated understanding of forced migration, making a dubious distinction between those fleeing persecution, who may seek asylum, and “migrants economic”, which cannot. People facing starvation are no less desperate than those threatened by violence.

The immediate impulse to migrate may mask underlying causes. Haitians are fleeing gang violence in droves and Haiti is extremely overcrowded. Gangs are a consequence of poverty on a small island with too many people and too few resources.

Forced migration is what social scientists call a “tricky problem”, a challenge with many interrelated variables for which any solution has no certain outcome, unintended consequences and the risk of creating additional problems.

Developing a long-term immigration strategy will be extremely difficult, but we have nothing to try.

The first step is to deal with those who are already in the country. Leaving asylum seekers to fend for themselves on the streets of El Paso is not a solution. Dropping them off in Washington, DC, on a freezing Christmas Eve, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott did, is cruel, especially for a man who claims to rule on “Christian” principles.

We must also secure our borders. This will require more than hiring additional staff from the Customs and Border Protection Agency. The tide of forced migration must be stemmed in the countries of origin.

In 1994, the United States intervened in Haiti to overthrow Raoul Cedras, the dictator whose brutal regime was creating an influx of Haitian refugees into South Florida. It may have to be done again to restore law and order to the island nation.

The United States may also need to intervene in Venezuela, where political repression and an economic collapse have created a humanitarian catastrophe fueling migration to the United States.

However, the largest number of migrants still come from Mexico and Central America. Mexico must do more to prevent Salvadoran, Guatemalan and Honduran refugees fleeing poverty and criminal violence from crossing its southern border and heading to the United States.

Mexico must also prevent its own citizens from illegally crossing Arizona, California and Texas.

All countries of origin need international assistance to solve the problems that cause their people to flee abroad.

We must also end the double standard of disproportionately focusing on Latin American migrants while paying less attention to those from other countries, who in 2019 accounted for about a third of those living illegally in the United States. .

Finally, we must decide how many immigrants the country can absorb without compromising the standard of living of current residents, their children and grandchildren.

Unfortunately, neither political party wants to have this difficult conversation. The Republican approach, detailed in the letter Abbott delivered to Biden, focuses heavily on physical security, including erecting barriers and placing National Guard troops on the border.

Abbott is unaware of how much his state depends on the labor of immigrants – legal and illegal. Texas has about 1.1. million undocumented workers, nearly 8% of its workforce.

The Democrats’ plan for “A 21st Century Immigration System” calls for allowing more asylum seekers to enter the country with a clear path to citizenship. It is firmly based on humanitarian principles but does not take into account the number of asylum seekers that the country can reasonably accommodate in the decades to come.

Human rights organizations stand up for vulnerable migrants, as they should, but they offer no long-term solution to the chronic problem of forced migration.

No politician wants to tackle a complex and risky issue. It will be difficult and painful to design an immigration strategy, but ignoring the problem will be much worse. Without such a plan, we will go from crisis to crisis with all the human suffering and acrimonious debates that ensue.

Tom Mockaitis is a professor of history at DePaul University and author of “Violent Extremists: Understanding the Domestic and International Terrorist Threat.”

