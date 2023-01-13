The UK economy has grown remarkably, but a recession still seems inevitable.





People walking along Waterloo Bridge past the City of London skyline, the capital’s financial district. UK-focused equity funds posted record outflows in 2022.

sofa photo | Light Rocket | Getty Images

New data from the Office for National Statistics in London showed UK GDP growing 0.1 per cent in November, defying economists’ expectations and reducing the chances of the UK entering a technological recession in the fourth quarter.

A Reuters poll of economists predicted a 0.2 per cent contraction amid overall poor health for the UK economy.

Q3 2022 contracted 0.3%, but after a 0.5% monthly real GDP increase in October and a staggering 0.1% growth in November, a technological downturn (two consecutive quarters of negative growth) appears to have been averted for the time being. .

“Production of consumer-facing services grew 0.4% in November 2022 following a 1.5% growth in October 2022 (revised from 1.2% growth in the previous publication). The largest contributor to growth was food and beverage services activity. FIFA World Cup within a month since this started,” ONS said in a report on Friday.

The increase in services appears to have offset some of the negative impact of massive strike action across the UK, particularly in the rail and postal sectors.

“While the direct impact of postal and rail workers’ strikes can be seen in the rail transport and postal and courier activity industries, the impact of these strikes cannot be separated from other factors across the broader economy,” the ONS said. .

“However, there is anecdotal evidence to suggest that this industrial action affected a wide range of industries, such as wholesale trade and jewelry manufacturing and repair, for example.”

‘Economic contraction in progress’

Despite the positive monthly surprise, the ONS noted that GDP shrank 0.3% in the three months to the end of November, and economists said a recession could simply be delayed rather than avoided.

“Today’s data do little to hide the possibility that an economic contraction is in the works, although the picture of a recession may be shallow,” said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, Europe Strategist at Raymond James.

“Moreover, the monetary tightening effect of banks is still affecting the economy as a whole. The economy will contract further as the corporate tax rises to 25 per cent and the tax break on new investments expires.”

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to suffer at least a fourth quarter of a downturn, the longest on record.

“Production may decline 0.2 per cent, suggesting modest growth throughout the fourth quarter, but the outlook remains challenging, especially given that consumption of services may be expected to decline as the cost of living crisis intensifies this year. .” Cole, chief macroeconomist at Stuart Equiti Capital, told CNBC via email on Friday.

“The BoE’s forecast of a recession is likely to be delayed rather than avoided, with World Cup and Christmas-related spending growth, broader industrial activity and significant tax hikes driven by consumer pay rises in April.”

The central bank’s aggressive tightening of monetary policy will likely continue in the near term as inflation continues to be in the double digits in November.

Combined with a cost-of-living crisis from soaring food and energy prices, expanding industrial activity and unprecedented pressure on the country’s health care, consumer spending power is unlikely to last beyond a Christmas windfall. Rising borrowing costs are likely to put additional downward pressure on activity.

Sophie Lund-Yates, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Policy makers want to see the economy cool down because that will help keep inflation down. This, in turn, will put an end to continued rate rises.”

“It’s great to see the UK ultimately squeeze out half an ounce of economic growth, but the very real challenges continue.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/13/uk-economy-ekes-out-growth-in-surprise-but-recession-still-seen-as-inevitable.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos