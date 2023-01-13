Soaring U.S. egg prices put pressure on consumers and businesses





Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing.

A lingering outbreak of bird flu, combined with soaring food, fuel and labor costs, has more than doubled US egg prices over the past year and caused many sticker shocks in grocery store aisles.

The national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier, according to the latest government data. This puts the focus on consumer budgets and the bottom line of restaurants, bakeries and other food producers that rely heavily on eggs.

Grocery prices, which rose 12% in November, are pushing inflation higher, although the overall pace of price increases has slowed somewhat during the fall in gasoline prices.

But egg prices have risen far more than other foods, even more than chicken or turkey, as egg farmers have been hit harder by bird flu. More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to control the virus were laying hens, including some farms with more than a million birds each in major egg-producing states like Iowa.

Everyone who approaches the egg crate of a Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha has a sour face, shopper Nancy Stom said.

But even with rising costs, eggs are still relatively cheap compared to the price of other proteins like chicken or beef, with a pound of chicken breast averaging $4.42 in November and a pound of ground beef at $4.85, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It’s still a cheap meal, Stom said. But the 70-year-old said that at these prices, Shell is watching her eggs more closely in the fridge and trying not to let them spoil before they get used to them.

If prices stay this high, Kelly Fischer said she’ll start thinking more seriously about building a chicken coop in her Chicago backyard because everyone in her family eats eggs.

We (along with neighbours) are planning to build a chicken coop behind our houses so eventually I’m hoping not to buy them and have my own eggs and I think the cost comes into play a bit, said the school teacher. 46-year-old public school while shopping at HarvestTime Foods on the North Side of town. For me, it’s more the environmental impact and trying to buy locally.

In some places, it can even be difficult to find eggs on the shelves. But the overall egg supply is holding up as the total flock is down only around 5% from its normal size of around 320 million hens. Farmers have been working to replace their herds as soon as they can after an outbreak.

Jakob Werner, 18, said he tries to find the cheapest eggs possible because he eats five or six a day while trying to gain weight and build muscle.

For a while I just stopped eating eggs because they were getting more expensive. But since it’s my favorite food, I eventually came back to it, said Werner, who lives in Chicago. So I think for a few months I just stopped eating eggs, waited for the price to drop. This has never been the case. So now I buy again.

A customer checks for broken eggs before buying at a supermarket in Los Angeles on Sunday. I RYU / VCG via Getty VCG via Getty Images

Purdue University agricultural economist Jayson Lusk said he believed the bird flu outbreak was the main driver of the price increase. Unlike years past, the virus lingered all summer and made a resurgence last fall infecting egg and poultry farms.

But she said bird flu remains a wild card that could push prices up further if there were larger outbreaks at egg farms.

Farmers are doing all they can to limit the spread, but the disease is easily spread by migrating wild birds and the virus can be caught on clothing or vehicles.

But there are some things that are out of our control, Thompson said. You can’t control nature sometimes.

Food producers and restaurants are suffering because it is difficult to find a good substitute for eggs in their recipes.

Any drop in egg prices would be welcome at Patti Stobaughs, two restaurants and two bakeries in Conway and Russelville, Arkansas, because all of its ingredients and supplies are more expensive these days. For some of her baked goods, Stobaugh has switched to a frozen egg product which isn’t as expensive, but she still buys eggs for all the breakfasts she serves.

A case of 15 dozen eggs has gone from $36 to $86 over the past year, but the flour, butter, chicken and whatever else she buys is also more expensive. Stobaugh said it made her hyper-vigilant about every little item.

It already raised its prices by 8% last year, and it may soon have to raise them again. It’s a delicate balance between trying not to make restaurant meals too expensive and hurting sales, but she doesn’t have much choice while trying to support her 175 employees.

We have a lot of employees working for us who were responsible for doing payroll every week and supporting their families. We take this very seriously. But it has certainly been difficult, Stobaugh said.

