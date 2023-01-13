US will hit debt limit on Jan. 19, Yellen tells Congress





WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned Friday that she would have to start taking extraordinary steps to keep paying nations’ bills this month if lawmakers don’t act to raise the legal cap on debt and that its powers to delay a default could be exhausted by early June.

Yellens’ letter to Congress was the first sign that House Republican resistance to lifting the borrowing limit could put the US economy at risk and signals the start of an intense fight in Washington this year over expenditures and deficits.

Failure to meet government obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability, Yellen wrote.

The Treasury Secretary said there is considerable uncertainty about how long she can use measures to delay a default and that she would update Congress on the fiscal situation. Ms Yellen said she would begin suspending new investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retirees Health Benefits Fund and suspending reinvestment of the Securities Investment Fund Governments of the Federal Employees Retirement Savings Plan later this month to avoid exceeding the debt limit.

The letter marks the start of what is expected to be a protracted and potentially damaging economic struggle. Republicans, who took control of the House last week, have insisted that any increase in the debt ceiling must be accompanied by major spending cuts, likely including cuts in military spending and unrelated domestic spending. national defense.

Understanding the US Debt Ceiling

Map 1 of 4

What is the debt limit? The debt ceiling, also known as the debt limit, is a cap on the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow through US Treasury securities, such as bills and savings bonds, for meet its financial obligations. Because the United States has budget deficits, it has to borrow huge sums of money to pay its bills.

Why is there a limit on US borrowing? According to the Constitution, Congress must authorize borrowing. The debt limit was instituted at the turn of the 20th century so that the Treasury did not need to seek permission each time it needed to issue debt to pay bills.

What would happen if the debt limit was reached? Failure to meet the debt limit would lead to the first-ever US default, creating financial chaos in the global economy. It would also force U.S. officials to choose between continued assistance like Social Security checks and paying interest on the country’s debt.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy cited reducing the national debt, which topped $31 trillion last year and grew under Republican and Democratic administrations, as a central goal of his agenda.

One of the biggest threats we have to this nation is our debt, McCarthy said on Fox News on Tuesday night, adding: We don’t just want to have this spending spree.

On Monday, House Republicans passed new rules governing legislation that make it harder to raise the debt ceiling and strengthen Republicans’ ability to demand that any increases be accompanied by spending cuts.

President Biden has said he will refuse to negotiate the debt ceiling and that Congress must vote to raise it without any conditions.

These positions increase the likelihood of a debt ceiling breach, which could cause the United States to default on its debt for the first time in history.

The country has come close before, including in 2011, when former President Barack Obama and Republicans agreed to an eleventh-hour deal to avoid a debt ceiling breach.

After a long stalemate at the end of 2021, Congress agreed to raise the borrowing limit to $31 trillion. Ms Yellen warned that breaching the debt limit and defaulting on payments would lead to a deep recession and cause irreparable harm to the US economy. She has dismissed suggestions and theories that the Treasury Department or the White House could unilaterally lift the borrowing limit as unrealistic and has previously called for the entire mechanism to be abolished.

I respectfully urge Congress to act quickly to protect the faith and credit of the United States, Ms. Yellen wrote in the letter.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, reiterated Friday that Mr. Biden will not negotiate with Republicans on the debt ceiling and expects Congress to lift it in a vote. bipartite.

It should be done without conditions, she said during a press briefing in the afternoon. There will be no negotiation on this. It is something that must be done.

Despite Ms Yellens’ warning on Friday, many analysts and policymakers believe a debt ceiling deal will finally be reached before it’s too late.

Today’s notification from the Treasury Department is notable, but not cause for panic, said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. However, it is time for both parties to take the negotiations seriously.

He added: In this time of continued inflation and economic anxiety, the last thing the American people need is the uproar of a debt limit fight or, far worse, a default on our obligations.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told reporters on Thursday that she hoped a crisis over the debt ceiling would be averted this year.

Discussions over debt limits are still quite intense, Ms Georgieva said. History teaches us that ultimately a solution is being found.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/13/business/economy/debt-limit-us-economy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

