World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP and mitigate recession risk





UK GDP rises 0.5% in October, then slowdown of 0.1% growth in November will require a sharp decline in GDP in December

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – The UK economy picked up unexpected growth in November thanks to World Cup drinkers and rising video game sales, reducing the chances it’s already in recession, but the outlook for 2023 remains bleak.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1% from last October, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, which was higher than any forecast in a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to a 0.2% decline.

The growth surprise means the UK will need a sharp drop in production of around 0.5% in December to record two consecutive quarters of falling GDP, the definition of recession commonly used in Europe.

Britain, the world’s sixth-largest economy, shrank 0.3 per cent in the three months to the end of September when output was hit by business shutdowns to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

HSBC economist Liz Martins said there were widespread strikes in December and activity survey figures were weak, but if the winds blow, the UK may now be able to avoid a recession.

The broader picture remains subdued. ONS said economic output fell 0.3 per cent in November from pre-pandemic levels. Output in all other G7 economies has exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Consumer price inflation hit 11.1% in October, the highest in 41 years, and living standards are under the most pressure in decades. In November, the government’s budget watchdog predicted a 1.4 percent drop in production in 2023.

“We expect GDP to still contract in the first three quarters of this year as consumer spending is likely to contract as future pressures on real household incomes intensify,” said Thomas Pugh, an economist at RSM UK, an accountant.

High inflation led to a wave of strikes by workers in the public sector and railroad industry demanding bigger pay rises.

“The most important help we can give is to stick to our plan to cut inflation in half this year so the economy can grow again,” said Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

[1/3]London fans watch England and Iran at the World Cup on November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

In November, the Bank of England predicted that inflation would fall to around 5% by the end of the year. Investors expect the BoE to raise rates from 3.5% to 4% on February 2nd to dispel underlying inflationary pressures.

World Cup Lift Pub Spending

Britain’s large services sector was the best-performing sector of the economy, with production up 0.2% in November despite widespread rail and postal strikes.

ONS said food and beverage service production rose 2.2 per cent this month, reflecting pre-Christmas spending on video games and people going to pubs to watch the Men’s Soccer World Cup.

Manufacturing output declined by 0.5% due to a decline in production of often unstable pharmaceuticals.

A seasonal drop in COVID-19 vaccinations reduced GDP by 0.2 percentage points in November.

Britain’s goods trade deficit widened to £15.6 billion ($19.1 billion) in November, slightly above the £14.9 billion predicted by a Reuters poll.

Changes in data collection, discrepancies between UK and EU data and the impact of the pandemic have made it difficult to judge the scale, but trade with the European Union has been hurt by Brexit.

HSBC’s Martins said exports have risen by nearly 20 per cent since June and the latest ONS data showed that exports to the EU are now 4.5 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, while non-EU exports are 0.4 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

Report by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; Edited by Sarah Young, Kate Holton, and Conor Humphries

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

