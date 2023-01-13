Over 350 new UFO reports received by US government





Washington CNN—

The U.S. government has received more than 350 new reports of what the U.S. government calls an unidentified aerial phenomenon, commonly referred to as a UFO, since March 2021, about half of which are so far unexplained, according to a report from the Office of the Director of the national intelligence. released Thursday.

According to the report, the Pentagon office responsible for tracking and investigating sightings has preliminary identified 163 of the reports as balloons or balloons. A handful of other reports have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events, or airborne debris like plastic bags.

But initial characterization does not mean positively resolved or unidentified, the report warns. And the remaining 171 reported sightings of UAPs or UFOs continue to be unexplained by the US government.

Some of these uncharacterized UAPs appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities and require further analysis, according to the report.

In short, the intelligence community and the Pentagon still seem to have no explanation for at least part of a series of mysterious flying objects that have been seen moving through restricted military airspace over the past few decades. The majority of new reports came from US Navy and US Air Force pilots and operators who witnessed the UAP during their operational duties and reported the occurrences, according to the report.

Although the report warned that UAP poses a flight and collision safety risk to aerial assets that could require pilots to adjust flight patterns, the report states that no collisions were reported between the American aircraft and UAP to date.

The Department of Defense, under pressure from Congress to investigate so-called UFO or UAP sightings, has actively encouraged pilots and other personnel to report unexplained sightings. The intelligence community published its first report on the matter in 2021.

This report reviewed 144 PAN reports, including only one that investigators were able to explain at the end of the study. Investigators have found no evidence that the sightings represent either extraterrestrial life or a major technological advancement from a foreign adversary such as Russia or China, but acknowledge that it is a possible explanation.

Congress, in its year-end defense spending bill, then directed the Pentagon and the intelligence community to study and report on the matter.

Thursday’s report showed a dramatic increase in reported incidents since the 2021 report was published, an increase that investigators attribute in part to a better understanding of the possible threats that UAP can pose, either as safety hazards of theft, either as gathering platforms for potential adversaries and in part due to the reduced stigma surrounding UAP reporting.

Although some of the 366 newly identified reports cover incidents in the 17 years leading up to March 2021, 250 of the recorded sightings have taken place since that date.

Thursday’s report acknowledged the continuing possibility that the sightings could represent a foreign intelligence-gathering platform, but investigators do not appear to have amassed evidence to support that conclusion.

UAP events continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns for flight safety or adversary collection activity, according to the report. We continue to assess that this may result from collection bias due to the number of active aircraft and sensors, combined with focused attention and guidance to report anomalies.

The Pentagon and the intelligence community will continue to investigate any evidence of possible foreign government involvement in the UAP events, according to the report.

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, welcomed the release of the report.

I appreciate the effort undertaken by the ODNI to investigate and characterize reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, and their commitment to ensuring transparency by releasing an unclassified summary to the American public. Unidentified Aerial Phenomena remain a matter of national security, and I will continue to support thorough investigations of all UAP reports and oversight by Congress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/12/politics/us-government-ufo-reports/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos