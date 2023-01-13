Start working on the Town2Turf regeneration project





Work is set to begin on Burnley’s Town2Turf regeneration plan on Monday (16th January).

Work will begin on the Harry Potts Way and the initial phase of work to improve the pavement is expected to be completed in May.

This is the first step in a major 6.1 million project to improve pedestrian links between the Turf Moor area and Burnley town Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will operate from time to time throughout the plan, moving along the road as work progresses. Lights will be there when you need them. At other times when traffic lights are not required, vehicle lanes are reduced in width to allow traffic in both directions to continue.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the Park View pub side. Part of the pavement is closed here, but access for business is always open. When that side of the road is done, move to the north (football club) side. Temporary measures to allow pedestrian access will be implemented.

Clearing of vegetation around the historic waterway linking Leeds to the Liverpool Canal over Yorkshire Street was also carried out. Additional work to repair the aqueduct, including resealing the structure to prevent corrosion and cleaning and repainting the masonry, will be performed later in the plan.

The project is being funded through a Leveling Up grant and other funds, and is being implemented through a partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

This forms part of a wider plan to create a regeneration corridor from one side of the town center to the other, from Weavers Triangle to Turf Moor.

Burnley City Council’s Economy and Growth Director Mark Townsend said: “It will make it easier for pedestrians to travel between the town center and Turf Moor, and on match days supporters will be able to move around the town center rather than around the football pitch.” will encourage you to park at This will help alleviate parking pressure in the residential areas surrounding the stadium. It will also make daily walks of residents in and around the city more enjoyable.

This is a popular route, but it requires investment and the plan will not only brighten up the entire area, but will also make it safer and more pleasant for those who use it.

Lancashire County Council Highways and Transport Cabinet Member Rupert Swarbrick said: “Improving the look and feel of this area and making it safer for walkers and cyclists is a very valuable journey between Turf Moor and the town there will be Thousands of people make it regularly.

“Investments in public spaces like these enhance the experience for everyone who uses them and benefit the local economy by encouraging further investment in the town.”

The plan includes replacing the roundabout at the intersection of Yorkshire Street and Church Street with a traffic light intersection with a crosswalk, closure of the subway below Centenary Way and landscaping of the area, changes to the road system around the bus station, and a new pedestrian crossing. included. Crossings, improved pavement, seating and lighting.

