US will hit debt limit on Thursday, Yellen warns Congress





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress on Friday that the United States would reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday.

After that, the Treasury Department will begin this month to “take certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations,” Yellen wrote in a letter to incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. .

The Treasury “is not currently in a position” to estimate how long these emergency actions will allow the United States to pay government obligations, she wrote.

But “cash and extraordinary measures are unlikely to run out before early June,” Yellen added.

She warned McCarthy that it is “critical that Congress act in a timely manner to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.”

“Failure to meet government obligations would cause irreparable harm to the American economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability,” Yellen wrote.

“I respectfully urge Congress to act quickly to protect the faith and credit of the United States.”

A spokeswoman for McCarthy had no immediate comment on Yellen’s letter.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters later Friday, “Congress is going to have to raise the debt ceiling unconditionally.”

“It’s one of the basic things that Congress has to deal with and it should be done without conditions. So there will be no negotiation about it,” Jean-Pierre said. “It’s something that needs to be done.”

Yellen’s letter effectively kicks off a countdown to how long the federal government can continue to pay interest on its debt.

Congress in December 2021 increased the federal debt limit to approximately $31.4 trillion.

The limit is the total amount of money the US government is legally allowed to borrow to pay its existing obligations. These obligations include “Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds and other payments,” Yellen noted.

The so-called extraordinary measures available to the Secretary of the Treasury free up the borrowing capacity of the government.

This can extend the clock for weeks or months while Congress prepares a bill to increase the borrowing limit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and House Democratic Leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, said in a joint statement, “Congress must act on legislation to prevent a disastrous default, honor our obligations, and protect the full faith and credit of the United States.”

“A forced default by extreme MAGA Republicans could plunge the country into a deep recession and result in even higher costs for American working families on everything from mortgages and auto loans to credit card interest rates.” , the leaders said in their statement.

Yellen wrote that the two extraordinary measures the Treasury plans to implement are the buyout of existing investments and the suspension of new investments from the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Pensioners’ Health Benefits Fund. postal service; and the suspension of the reinvestment of the Government Securities Investment Fund of the Federal Employees Retirement System Savings Plan.

She noted that Congress previously authorized the Treasury to use such measures, which the department has used in the past.

“After the impasse over the debt limit ends,” these funds “will be replenished,” Yellen wrote.

A senior White House official told CNBC that the Biden administration plans to pursue negotiations with Congress in earnest after the mid-April fiscal deadline.

At this point, the official said, the federal government will have a better idea of ​​how much revenue it will go to, how far it will go to pay the country’s bills and how urgently it needs to reach a deal.

The trajectory of the US economy between now and then will also determine how brazen Republicans become in their demands for spending cuts in response.

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the top Republican in the Senate, has long rejected raising the debt ceiling unless conservative fiscal policies are included.

It remains unclear whether the new GOP majority in the House under McCarthy will unite on its own set of demands.

McCarthy has made no secret of the fact that Republicans intend to demand massive spending cuts from the federal budget in exchange for approving a debt ceiling increase.

But he told reporters Thursday that GOP lawmakers “don’t want to impose fiscal problems on our economy, and we won’t.”

New House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., Earlier this week likened the U.S. borrowing limit to a household credit card, saying the nation must reduce spending the same way a person with maxed out credit cards would.

“As you manage the debt limit, you also put mechanisms in place so that you don’t continue to exceed it,” Scalise told reporters on Capitol Hill, “because if the limit is raised, you don’t don’t go to the store the next day and you max out again.”

“You’re starting to understand how to control the spending problem. And it’s been going on for too long. And we’re going to deal with it,” he said.

What the Republicans failed to say, however, is that unlike a household defaulting on its debt, a US government default would have massive repercussions around the world.

A default on Treasuries could send the US economy into a fall as severe as the Great Recession, research firm Moody’s Analytics warned in a September 2021 report.

At the time, Moody’s also predicted a 4% decline in gross domestic product and the loss of nearly 6 million jobs if the United States defaulted.

In her letter to McCarthy on Friday, Yellen wrote: “Indeed, in the past, even threats that the US government might not meet its obligations have caused real harm, including the single downgrade in the credit rating of the history of our nation in 2011.”

Yellen added, “Raising or suspending the debt ceiling does not authorize new spending commitments or cost taxpayers money. It simply allows the government to fund existing legal obligations that Congress and the presidents of both parties have contracted in the past.”

CNBC’s Emma Kinery contributed to this article.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed the month in which Congress increased the statutory debt ceiling.

