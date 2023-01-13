‘The Last of Us’ review: HBO masters the game adaptation





Survival is the name of the game in HBO’s The Last of Us, a nine-part drama based on a beloved video game about the end of the world. A parasitic fungus has turned much of the human population into blood-sucking zombies, leaving the rest of humanity to fight off the infected and fight for the remaining precious resources.

If that post-everything premise sounds familiar, that’s because it is: The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Station Eleven, Sweet Tooth, and dozens of other notable series imagined a world ravaged by plague, genetic and other mutations, and more apocalyptic horrors that remind us how lucky we are to have been able to get this far in a pandemic without eating each other.

But The Last of Us, which kicks off Sunday with a 90-minute episode, is a prestige drama based on a prestige video game, with quality accolades that put this story in a league of its own. That’s not to say that gruesome fight scenes are a bad thing, or that this version of The Last of Us is a sweet story. The living undergo a gruesome transformation when bitten by the infected and pulverizing the undead(ish) is a bloody pastime. (And damn it’s satisfying.)

Yet imbuing the writing, production, and performance with an underlying beauty and grace that makes navigating the grim realities of this decaying world a little less gruesome, whether it’s a ray of sunshine through a dirty window illuminating the delicate design of faded wallpaper or a nuanced, silent moment between lovers. There’s tenderness in this hellish landscape, and the meaningful relationships between the characters make us care about them from the show’s first moments. Like the 2013 game it’s based on, the TV adaptation is such a gripping survival story because it leaves plenty of room for savagery and love, despair and selflessness.

Pedro Pascal knocks it out of the park as grizzled survivor Joel, a loving single father who loses everything in the early days of the 2003 epidemic. killer instincts and sniper skills. He’s thrown in with teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a clever-mouthed orphan who may hold the key to a cure. From Boston to Colorado, they face militarized government forces, separatist fighters, marauders, lone survivors and sometimes caring people in need of help as they cross the country. But the greatest threat is to lose hope, or to lose the other.

In each episode, their journey takes us into new networks of survival, animated by breathtaking scenographies, bombarded cities, stagnant suburbs, the majesty of nature when humanity recedes and an enviable cast: Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Gabriel Luna. The show reportedly cost over $10 million per episode, which may explain why HBO announced just two days before the premiere that the monthly subscription price was increasing from $14.99 to $15.99. A clear sign of the end times.

The first two hours of The Last of Us stick so closely to the original narrative that it might be strange for people who grew up playing the game. But prior knowledge of the saga isn’t necessary to get tangled up in this rich drama. The series, co-created by games architect Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin, is a thrilling experience without any prowess with a DualShock controller required.

The last of us

Where: HBO

When: 9 p.m. Sunday

Streaming: HBO Max, anytime starting Sunday

Rating: TV-MA (may not be suitable for children under 17)

