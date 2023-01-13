Yellen says US will hit debt limit on Thursday, warns of irreparable harm





The Treasury has only a limited time to avoid a default by using extraordinary measures in this case, by suspending investments in certain government pension funds. Estimates are that the X date could be reached around the middle of this year. Yellen said cash and extraordinary measures were unlikely to run out before early June.

Failure to meet government obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability, she said.

Yellens’ letter officially kicked off what should be the most contentious debt ceiling battle in history, even after a series of recent episodes where Republican opposition brought the United States to the brink. inability to pay their bills.

The stakes are higher than ever following the protracted struggle by House GOPs over whether to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker to lead the chamber. California Republicans’ rocky road to the presidency has given power to hard-line conservatives who want to use the debt ceiling to secure spending cuts, an approach endorsed by McCarthy.

The fight is a cloud hanging over the economy as the US Treasury securities market is a foundation of the global financial system, and the volatility could impact lending products like mortgages. White House officials have started eyeing moderate Republicans who might be helpful in a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

The debt ceiling is the legal limit within which the United States can borrow to pay its existing obligations, including Social Security, Medicare, and military salaries. The current limit is nearly $31.4 trillion.

A missed public debt payment carries significant risk, although Wall Street analysts are divided on whether this current episode will cause economic armageddon.

Some analysts warn that market turmoil could ensue even if the United States does not technically default but is forced to use unprecedented maneuvers to avoid missing payments.

In all previous debt ceiling episodes I always felt like ultimately I understood the need for the theatrics but I could see a landing zone for how this plays out was solving, said Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Advisers. Here, I don’t see that yet, and it makes me quite uncomfortable.

