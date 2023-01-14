Yellen warns of risk of US default by early June, calls for higher debt limit





WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday the United States was likely to hit the statutory debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion on January 19, forcing the Treasury to launch measures extraordinary cash management skills that could prevent a payment default until the start. June.

“Once the limit is reached, the Treasury will have to begin taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations,” Yellen said in a letter to incoming Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and to other congressional leaders.

She urged lawmakers to move quickly to raise the debt ceiling to “protect the full faith and credit of the United States.”

“Although the Treasury is not currently able to provide an estimate of how long the extraordinary measures will allow us to continue to pay government obligations, it is unlikely that the cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June. “, adds the letter.

Republicans who now control the House have threatened to use the debt ceiling as leverage to demand spending cuts from Democrats and the Biden administration. It has raised concerns in Washington and on Wall Street about a deadly fight over the debt ceiling this year that could be at least as disruptive as the protracted battle in 2011, which caused a brief downgrade in the rating. American credit and years of domestic constraints and reduced military spending.

The Washington Post reported Friday evening that House Republicans have prepared a contingency plan to exceed the debt ceiling. The proposal, which was in the preliminary drafting stages, would direct the Treasury Department to prioritize certain payments if the United States hit the debt ceiling, according to the newspaper.

The White House said Friday after Yellen’s letter that it would not negotiate on raising the debt ceiling.

“It should be done without conditions,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “There will be no negotiation on that.”

The House Republicans proposal reported by The Washington Post would call on the Biden administration to make only the most critical federal payments if the Treasury Department hits the statutory limit on what it can legally borrow. The plan will require the department to continue paying interest on the debt, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

House Republicans’ payment prioritization plan could also state that the Treasury Department should continue to make payments on Social Security, Medicare and Veterans’ benefits, as well as fund the military. , the newspaper added.

The plan was part of the private deal struck this month to resolve the standoff between right-wing extremists in the House and conservative McCarthy over the House speaker election, The Washington Post said.

Yellen’s estimate expressing confidence that the government could only pay its bills until early June without raising the limit marks a deadline considerably earlier than some outside budget analysts’ forecast that the government would run out of cash. and its borrowing capacity – the so-called “X date” – during the third quarter of calendar year 2023.

Analysts have noted that some Treasuries maturing in the second half of the year are showing a premium in their yields which may be related to a high risk of default in this window.

“You might read this partly as an attempt to get Congress to act as soon as possible,” said Bipartisan Policy Center economics director Shai Akabas, adding that the Treasury was conservative in its approach.

Yellen said there was “considerable uncertainty” about how long extraordinary measures could avert default, due to a variety of factors, including difficulties in forecasting government payments and revenues within months. coming.

SUSPENDED RETIREMENT INVESTMENTS

On Wednesday, Treasury data showed U.S. federal debt was $78 billion below the limit, with a Treasury operating cash balance of $346.4 billion. The department on Thursday reported an $85 billion deficit in December as revenue fell and spending rose, particularly for interest-on-debt charges.

Yellen said in his letter that the Treasury plans this month to suspend new investments in two government retirement funds for pensions and health care, as well as to suspend reinvestments in the Government Securities Investment Fund, or G Fund, which is part of a savings plan for federal employees. Retirement investments are replenished once the debt ceiling is raised.

“The use of extraordinary measures allows the government to fulfill its obligations only for a limited time,” Yellen wrote to McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

“It is therefore essential that Congress act in a timely manner to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, to the livelihoods of all Americans, and to global financial stability,” Yellen wrote.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and David Lawder; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Ismail Shakil; Written by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Diane Craft, Andrea Ricci and Grant McCool

