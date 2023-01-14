Gennadiy Golovkin may return to England to fight Chris Eubank Jr | ‘It’s funny how people suddenly call him out’ | boxing news





Chris Eubank Jrs asked Gennadiy Golovkin for a chance this summer to get the attention of a team of unified middleweight champions.

Tom Loeffler, who represents Golovkin, told Sky Sports that the potential fight is an “exciting” option for the great Kazakhstan this year.

Golovkin moved up to super middleweight despite losing his final fight to Canelo Alvarez in a points decision in September. He still holds the WBA and IBF titles at 160lbs, the same weight class Eubank Jr will face Liam Smith on January 21st.

Flash back to 2016 when Chris Eubank Jr and Gennadiy Golovkin seemed destined to share a ring.

Eubank wants to use this opportunity to prepare for a fight with Golovkin from Manchester’s AO Arena live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“Eubank is flashy and popular. He could be a rising star,” said Loeffler. “If you look at the legend, GGG is a middleweight legend.

“Eubank Jr. I like to describe myself as a rising star and GGG is a legend.

“You never know what could be an interesting fight going forward if that’s what Gennadiy is interested in.

“Eubank Jr. has a name.” Loeffler continued. “He’s building his own brand. It really depends on what Gennadiy plans to do. He’s the one who makes all the decisions about his career. I know he’s coming up with the obligatory, so maybe he’ll make himself I’d go that direction to defend, title to the essentials and after that you never know.

Chris Eubank Jr sparked a heated discussion with Liam Smith by branding his opponent a dirty fighter ahead of the Battle of Britain on January 21st. Watch The Globe Are Off now On Demand.

“There are a lot of celebrities out there that mean a lot to him. He’s really taking it one step at a time.”

Eubank Jr is also taking it one step at a time. Former super welterweight world champion Liam Smith, who has moved up to middleweight, will face off on January 21st.

Middleweight will obviously be the division in which Golovkin will continue boxing after his third fight against Alvarez in Super Middle.

“That was the first time in the ring that I thought Canelo had really beaten him. I felt it. [Golovkin] Obviously he won the first match, the second was close and could have been a draw, so he reacted ok. He knows he’s a good match for Canelo,” Loeffler said.[Golovkin] I will fight at middleweight. But he hasn’t decided what to do next.

“It’s nice to be able to take time out and spend it with his family when he puts so much time and effort into his boxing career. So as soon as he decides what he wants to do, I’m by his side.”

Chris Eubank Jr. said he ‘shuddered’ at Liam Smith after receiving a heated message from him ahead of the fight in Manchester on 21 January.

But going back to England is enchanting. Golovkin had an exciting match against Kell Brook in London in 2016.

“He loves all international fans.” said Loeffler. “British boxing fans are some of the most educated people in the world and boxing is very much loved in the UK so the welcome we got was a huge welcome even though we were fighting Kell Brook.

“So I know he’s open to fighting where it suits him best for his career. I’m sure he has no objections to going back to England.”

It was also the opportunity for Ubank to meet ‘GGG’ for the first time. They were in negotiations to fight in 2016 and when that fell through, Brook boxed Golovkin instead.

“Gennadiy was always open to travel. When we couldn’t get people to fight him in the ring, we had to go elsewhere. We went to O2 and sold out O2 after Eubank Jr turned him down.” Loeffler added.

Image: Golovkin’s last match against Canelo Alvarez was still top-notch. (AP Photo/John Rocher)

“Kell Brook stepped out and we sold out O2. [Last year Golovkin] Because I went to Tokyo and sold out the arena there, the legend of ‘GGG’ worldwide is still there. To beat the existing champions over there [Ryota] As one of Japan’s national heroes, Murata has achieved great results.

“He’s still the middleweight champion, he still holds the title at middleweight and expects to defend it in the future.”

Golovkin remains an in-demand man despite taking a break from the sport over the past few months.

“It’s a lot easier to play now than it was when he first appeared on HBO,” Loeffler said. People were literally vacating titles, world titles, world titles like never before.

“It’s funny that now Gennadiy is 41 and all of a sudden people are calling him out.”

However, he cautioned Golovkin’s ambitious challengers, including Eubank Jr.. “He hasn’t lost his punching power.” “It’s for sure,” said Loeffler.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith will be broadcast live from the Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, January 21st. If you are a Sky TV subscriber or a non-Sky TV subscriber, book now. Buy your tickets here.

