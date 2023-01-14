Treasury secretary warns US could default on debt as early as June





The Treasury Department said Friday the United States could default on debt as early as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House.

The United States will hit the debt ceiling on January 19, and then extraordinary measures will have to be taken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. She said the Treasury Department will continue with these measures, but they will only last for a limited time.

The government is unlikely to run out of cash and extraordinary measures before early June, although she said there was considerable uncertainty around that forecast, Yellen wrote. She urged lawmakers to act in a timely manner to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

Failure to meet government obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability, she wrote.

The debt limit is the maximum the federal government is allowed to borrow, after Congress set a level more than a century ago to reduce government borrowing. Congress has in the past raised the debt ceiling to avoid a US debt default that economists say would be a financial Armageddon. That’s what lawmakers did in late 2021 after the latest debt ceiling standoff.

Immediate measures include some accounting maneuvers involving the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, the Postal Retirees Health Benefits Fund and the Federal Employees Retirement System Savings Plan.

However, these measures will not affect retirees’ ability to access their savings, experts said. The funds will be replenished once the standoff is resolved, Yellen wrote.

Yellens’ letter confirmed that the debt ceiling limit is an issue that Congress will soon have to deal with.

But that’s not an immediate problem, experts said.

Now is not the time to panic. We are months away from the failure of the United States to meet all of its obligations, said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. But it is certainly time for the decision makers to seriously begin the negotiations.

How long the Treasury Department can maintain the extraordinary measures will depend in part on how much 2022 tax revenue the government collects this spring. Additionally, inflation and interest rates have risen faster than some experts estimated last year, and new policies, including the student loan forgiveness program, have been introduced, shortening potentially the window.

House Republicans are preparing contingency plans, but managing the debt ceiling won’t be an easy task for Congress, especially now that the GOP has taken control of the House. It is expected to spark a battle between conservative GOP members, who want to tie any lifting of the limit to spending cuts, and Democrats, who fiercely oppose any cuts.

The Washington Post first reported the emergency plans.

McCarthy, as part of his negotiations to become president, has promised to pass a proposal by the end of March telling the Treasury Department which payments should be prioritized if the debt ceiling is exceeded, the GOP representative confirmed. Chip Roy at CNN.

Roy, one of the key players in the impasse over McCarthy’s presidency, warned that the outlines of the proposal are still being worked out, noting that there are several different versions of a payment prioritization plan. circulating within the House GOP.

McCarthy is stuck in the middle, with his party holding a slim majority in the House. Additionally, any member can request a motion to vacate the speakers’ chair, one of several concessions McCarthy made to secure the top job after 15 ballots last week.

Additionally, the debt ceiling negotiations will likely be tied to the fiscal year 2024 federal spending plan, which Congress must pass by Oct. 1 or risk a government shutdown.

The debt ceiling was last raised in December 2021 to $31.4 trillion.

The deadline is coming sooner than some experts expected. They predicted that the debt ceiling would not be exceeded until the end of the year, when the Treasury Department would have to start taking extraordinary measures to avoid defaulting on government obligations.

Goldman Sachs warned last month that a close call could trigger unrest on Wall Street that would lead to losses in the retirement accounts and investment portfolios of ordinary Americans.

It seems likely that uncertainty about the debt limit in 2023 could lead to significant volatility in financial markets, Goldman Sachs economists wrote, noting that the 2011 stalemate helped cause a sell-off in the market. American scholarship.

Beyond the markets, Goldman Sachs said a failure to raise the debt ceiling in time would pose a greater risk to government spending and ultimately economic growth than to Treasuries themselves. themselves.

This is because to avoid a default on US debt, the federal government would move money around to keep paying interest on treasury bills. It would create a huge hole that would have to be filled by delaying a host of other payments, including those that millions of Americans rely on, such as federal employee paychecks, veterans benefits and security payments. social.

A failure to make timely payments would likely hit consumer confidence hard, Goldman Sachs wrote.

The White House said Friday it would not offer any concessions or negotiate on raising the debt ceiling.

We won’t be doing any negotiations on the debt ceiling, but generally speaking at the start of this new Congress, we reached out to all members to make sure that we have these connections with these new members, the White House press secretary Karine Jean- dit Pierre.

She said that in the past there had been bipartisan cooperation when it came to lifting the debt ceiling, and that is how it should be.

It shouldn’t be political football, she added. This is not a political game, and it should be done without conditions.

When asked why Yellen was notifying Congress just six days before the debt ceiling was hit, Jean-Pierre referred those questions to the Treasury, but said the sooner Congress acted, the better.

Even the prospect of not raising the debt ceiling will undermine the full faith and credit of our nation, she said. There will be no negotiation on this, it is something that has to be done.

