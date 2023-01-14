At the US-Mexico border, monthly migrant encounters remain near record highs





According to the latest available government statistics, monthly encounters between US Border Patrol agents and migrants attempting to enter the United States at the US-Mexico border remain at levels not seen in more than two decades. The recent influx of migrants at the southwestern border was a key topic of discussion this week during meetings between US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador.

The number of monthly migrant encounters had fallen to 16,182, the second lowest total in more than 20 years in April 2020, shortly after the coronavirus epidemic forced the closure of the southwestern border and slowed migration in much of the world.

But encounters with migrants at the US-Mexico border have soared since then, with 206,239 reported in November 2022, according to the latest available monthly data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal agency that encompasses the border patrol. Recent monthly totals far exceed the peak reached during the last major wave of migration at the US-Mexico border in May 2019 and are roughly on par with the previous peak reached in March 2000.

This Pew Research Center analysis examines current and historical U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data to assess how migration patterns at the U.S.-Mexico border have changed over time. The analysis is based on a metric known as monthly migrant encounters.

Encounters encompass two distinct types of events: arrests, in which migrants are taken into U.S. custody at least temporarily pending trial, and deportations, in which migrants are immediately deported to their country of origin or their last country of transit without being held in United States custody. CBP began publishing migrant encounter data in March 2020, when deportations began under a public health order called Title 42. In this analysis, all references to migrant encounters prior to March 2020 refers only to apprehensions.

It is important to note that encounters refer to events, not people, and some migrants are encountered more than once. Therefore, the total number of reported encounters in a given month may overestimate the number of distinct individuals involved.

This analysis only includes monthly encounters reported by Border Patrol. It excludes encounters reported by the Office of Field Operations.

Migrant encounters refer to two distinct types of events:

Apprehensions. The migrants are taken into custody in the United States at least temporarily pending trial. Arrests are made under Title 8 of the US Code, which deals with immigration law. Evictions. Migrants are immediately deported to their country of origin or their last transit country without being detained in the United States. The evictions are being carried out under Title 42 of the US code, a previously rarely used section of the law that was invoked by the Trump administration at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The law empowers federal health authorities to prevent migrants from entering the country if it is determined that doing so could prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, the Border Patrol relied heavily on Title 42 to deport most migrants encountered at the border. But that pattern changed more recently under the Biden administration. In November 2022, approximately two-thirds of all migrant encounters (68%) resulted in Title 8 arrest, while approximately one-third (32%) resulted in Title 8 deportation. 42.

See also: Key facts about Title 42, the pandemic policy that reshaped immigration enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there has also been a noticeable change in the countries of origin of migrants crossing into the United States at the southwestern border.

In April 2020, during the first weeks of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, people from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras made up the vast majority of people seen at the border. But this is no longer the case: in November 2022, a majority of migrants encountered at the border (63%) were from countries other than Mexico and the Northern Triangle region.

Some of the biggest increases in dating have involved people from Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru, and Venezuela. For example, there were only four encounters with Colombian nationals at the US-Mexico border in April 2020. By November 2022, that number had risen to 15,439. There have been even larger increases in encounters with migrants from Cuba (from 161 encounters in April 2020 to 34,639 in November 2022) and Nicaragua (from 86 to 34,162). The number of encounters involving people from Peru has increased from 18 in April 2020 to 8,495 in November 2022. And while the number of encounters with Venezuelans has declined in recent months, it remains well above the levels recorded in the first months of the pandemic.

In terms of the demographic profile of those crossing the border, single adults are responsible for most of the recent increase in encounters. Seven out of ten encounters in November 2022 involved single adults, while much lower proportions involved families (24%) or unaccompanied minors (6%). Yet the percentage of meetings involving families has increased sharply during the pandemic.

Note: This is an update to an article originally published on March 15, 2021.

John Gramlich is an editor/editor at the Pew Research Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2023/01/13/monthly-encounters-with-migrants-at-u-s-mexico-border-remain-near-record-highs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos