Screening at US airports expands to try to detect new variants of COVIDExBulletin





The CDC has expanded screening of incoming international air travelers to try to more quickly spot any new variants that may emerge from China’s massive COVID outbreak.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The massive COVID outbreak in China has prompted the United States to step up efforts to detect dangerous new variants early. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein visited one of the sites that are looking for new strains of the virus entering the country.

(BAGGAGE CONVEYOR BUZZING SOUNDBITE)

ROB STEIN, BYLINE: It’s early morning at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, DC

(SOUND OF BAGGAGE LANDING ON THE CAROUSEL)

COMPUTER GENERATED VOICE: Your baggage receipts…

STEIN: Passengers are rushing to check in or collect their luggage, take flights or taxis.

ANA VALDEZ: Hello, everyone. Welcome. Hello. Welcome.

STEIN: Ana Valdez is already hard at work at one of the international gates, where arriving travelers rush through two large swinging doors.

VALDEZ: Do you enjoy helping the CDC find new variants for COVID?

STEIN: She works for a year-old program that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just expanded to try to spot new variants because China abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy. The rise of the virus there is raising fears that could spawn a new, even more dangerous variant. Valdez and his colleagues are collecting samples from travelers from China, but also from other countries where the virus is spreading rapidly.

VALDEZ: It will take 35 seconds of your time. It’s free. It’s voluntary. It’s anonymous – 35 seconds of your time. Where do you come from?

UNIDENTIFIED TRAVELER #1: From India.

VALDEZ: Do you enjoy helping the CDC find new variants of COVID? Do you like to help? It would take 35 seconds of your time, then we’ll leave you…

UNIDENTIFIED TRAVELER #1: No, it’s – I can’t…

VALDEZ: Good day.

STEIN: Most travelers drag luggage without even looking into each other’s eyes.

VALDEZ: Long flights, then they had to stop at immigration and customs, and it takes another hour or two. By the time they get here, they’re already exhausted, angry. They just want to go home.

STEIN: I understand. I – that’s how I would feel, I guess.

VALDEZ: Yes. It is therefore very appreciated that some people stop.

STEIN: Time and time again, Valdez promises to make it quick and easy and offers a free take-home rapid COVID test as an incentive. A traveler jaded by the pandemic jokes that he would volunteer if they offered him a free Starbucks instead. She tries again.

VALDEZ: Where are you from?

PETER YUKA: From Nigeria.

VALDEZ: Nigeria is one of the countries of interest for the CDC, so your help will be very helpful. It’s anonymous and it’s voluntary.

YUKA: Alright. What do I have to do?

VALDEZ: Just make a signature, give us information on the – how many shots have you had, if you’ve been positive in the past, and we just – give us a sample from your nostril.

YUKA: For COVID?

It’s quite annoying. I took the test several times. I never liked that.

VALDEZ: You do it yourself. So you can do this as you test.

STEIN: He reluctantly agrees, fills out a form that says he’s fully vaccinated and has never tested positive for COVID.

VALDEZ: Can you sanitize my hands?

STEIN: Valdez pulls out a swab.

VALDEZ: You are going to make four circles in each nostril. Take it…

STEIN: He swabs each nostril and places the cotton swab in a plastic tube. She hands him her free COVID test.

VALDEZ: Alright. Thank you sir. Thanks for the help.

STEIN: I take it aside. Peter Yuka is 38 years old and on his way to study in Texas.

So what do you think of this?

YUKA: I think that’s cool. I think we should do everything we can to fight COVID. And, I mean, I’ve seen the damage it’s done to the whole world, and countries like mine have been hit really hard. So whatever I can do to help, I’m willing to do.

STEIN: The samples are sent to a private lab for genetic analysis so scientists can spot any new mutations that could make the virus more dangerous.

CINDY FRIEDMAN: Anytime you have viral transmission, those viruses are smart. They can mutate, and we want to be ahead of the game and early in our detection of new variants.

STEIN: Dr. Cindy Friedman leads the program at the CDC.

FRIEDMAN: We’re focusing on China right now because there’s so much spread and so little data or information. So we want to make sure we have an eye on the variants coming out of China, but we’re also monitoring all the other regions and the travelers returning from those regions.

STEIN: The CDC expanded the program from five to seven airports and increased the number of flights screened from 300 to 500 each week, allowing the program to now collect samples from more than 4,000 passengers each week. But many scientists doubt that China poses a big risk right now. The new hypertransmissible variant currently taking over in the United States originated in New York. Michael Osterholm is at the University of Minnesota.

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM: So far, we don’t have any evidence that there are variants of concern that we haven’t seen before, and I’m not sure that China necessarily poses the big risk for new variants. Yes, that’s right, 1.4 billion individuals who could be infected – surely like every new genetic roulette table toss – but at the same time, there’s not a lot of population-based immunity, which would lead to mutations.

STEIN: And some say it would make more sense to sequence the virus from aircraft sewage, instead of individual travelers, to get a better picture of everyone on board. Jennifer Nuzzo directs the Pandemic Center at Brown University.

JENNIFER Nuzzo: I can imagine, if I was walking through an airport and I wasn’t feeling well, and I was asked if I wanted to participate in a COVID monitoring program – even though I was guaranteed it would be anonymous – I don’t think I would be likely to want to participate in this monitoring program. You can imagine other travelers will want to test themselves privately and know those results before the government.

STEIN: But others wonder if the United States is prepared to act aggressively at this point in the pandemic, even if the CDC spots a disturbing new variant. Sam Scarpino is at Northeastern University.

SAM SCARPINO: We need to have a conversation about what we do if a new variant is detected. Right now, there doesn’t seem to be much anyone is willing to do. We need to have clear guidance on how we’re actually going to slow the spread, how we’re going to protect people in high-risk groups, how we’re going to work to increase the number of vaccines, etc.

STEIN: CDC’s Friedman says the agency is taking steps to possibly monitor aircraft sewage. In the meantime, she says, every piece of information is useful in determining how best to react if a new variant emerges. On the day I visited Dulles, Ana Valdez and her colleagues managed to get over 50 passengers to volunteer and are trying to get more every day.

VALDEZ: Welcome. Welcome to America. Do you enjoy helping the CDC find new variants of COVID?

STEIN: Rob Stein, NPR News.

VALDEZ: So where are you from?

UNIDENTIFIED TRAVELER #2: Taiwan.

VALDEZ: Do you like helping the CDC?

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/13/1149182927/screening-at-u-s-airports-expands-to-try-to-detect-new-covid-variants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos