KSI vs FaZe Temperrr LIVE: Check UK Start Times, Full Opening & Exclusive Free Commentary





Social media sensation KSI will face off against FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena on Saturday, exclusively live on talkSPORT.

The popular YouTuber and 3-0 boxer was scheduled to face Conor McGregor’s former training partner, Dillon Danis.

KSI extended their perfect boxing record to 3-0 with 2 wins and 1 night.

KSI reluctantly announced that Danis had pulled out before naming Brazilian gamer and content creator FaZe Temperrr as his new opponent.

‘The Nightmare’ will headline the latest Misfits Boxing card as he returns to the sport for the first time since taking down The Swarmz and Luis Alcarez Pineda on the same night last August.

Temperrr was expected to fight on the undercard, but will now be part of the main event.

KSI weighed in slightly at Friday’s weigh-in at 175lbs while Temperrr measured in at 175.9lbs.

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Date and Start Time

The six-round cruiserweight bout will take place on Saturday, January 14th.

The Seven Fight event will take place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, scheduled for 7pm.

The first bell for the main event will be penciled in at 10:24 p.m.

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: date and talkSPORT coverage

talkSPORT features live and exclusive commentary from Wembley starting at 9pm on Saturday nights.

The expert team consists of presenters Jim White and Gareth A Davies, commentator Andy Clarke, and former super bantamweight champion Spencer Oliver.

And talkSPORT.com will be running a live blog of all their activities on this page as well.

To watch talkSPORT via its website, click here to watch the free live commentary stream.

You can also listen for free via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio, smart speaker, 1089 AM or 1053.

Twitter: @MF_DAZNXSeries

KSI and Danis had a fierce rivalry, but now the fight isn’t going to happen.

Elle Brooke Channel Training Partner Ebanie Bridges wears a thong to weigh-in.

Updated boxing schedule 2023: results and dates including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

Naoya Inoue gives up all world title belts

How To Watch FIGHT NIGHT KSI vs FaZe Temperrr: Pay-Per-View, TV Channels, Live Streams

A loss in the next fight on April 1 will end Anthony Joshua’s career ‘forever’.

Usyk mocks Fury KSI vs. FaZe Temper in Messages Ahead of Potential Sure World Title Clash: How to Watch

The action will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view and will cost UK subscribers £11.99.

New customers must first join DAZN for £7.99 before purchasing Battles separately.

You can stream live through the DAZN app, which can be downloaded to your mobile or tablet device.

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Opening

The undercard features six fights with American YouTuber, actor and boxer Slim Abaher and British DJ Tom Zanetti serving as chief support.

British female fighter Elle Brooke battles American boxer Faith Ordway.

Salt Papi also features TikTok comedy stars like:

Main Event: KSI vs FaZe Temperrr (6 x 3 minute rounds, cruiserweight) Slim Albaher vs Tom Zanetti (4 x 3 minute rounds, light heavyweight) Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner (4 x 3 minute rounds, cruiserweight)B Davey vs. TBA (3 x 3 minute rounds, super middleweight) Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz (4 x 3 minute rounds, cruiserweight) Faith Ordway vs Elle Brooke (3 x 2 minute rounds, super lightweight) Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo (4 x 3 minute rounds) round, light heavyweight)

KSI now faces a new opponent in FaZe Temper KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr.

KSI said, “No, it’s over. Fuck you. Damn Dylan. Let everyone forget him, let him disappear into an insignificant existence.

“I heard whispers, especially on Twitter, and here and there, ‘He’s not going to show up. He won’t show up. He won’t show up. He won’t fight. He’s not going to fight.’

“But I thought, ‘No, especially about the amount of money he’s going to get’.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way he’s just backing down, especially about everything he said. There’s no way he could have come in with so much smoke and then withdrew.’ And he did.”

KSI is preparing for its fourth match after debuting as a pro.

KSI added about his new opponent:

“You trained so hard for this.

“I have an end goal. Jake Paul Ladies and Gentlemen.

“If I get past all my opponents and I approach him, he will be defenseless.

“He will be destroyed and my legacy will live on forever.”

