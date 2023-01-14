Yellen warns that the US Congress should hit the debt ceiling on January 19





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned congressional leaders on Friday that the United States is expected to hit the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 and urged them to raise the debt ceiling as soon as possible. She said the Treasury Department would begin taking the necessary steps to keep paying the country’s bills, but without congressional action, the United States could default as soon as June.

“I am writing to advise you that effective Thursday, January 19, 2023, the outstanding debt of the United States is expected to reach the statutory limit,” Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. , Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “Once the limit is reached, the Treasury will have to begin taking some extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting.”

This comes after Congress last raised the debt ceiling in December 2021 to over $31.3 trillion. At the time, Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate. But with the new Congress sworn in earlier this month and the House under Republican control, it’s unclear whether lawmakers will be able to reach a bipartisan compromise. The last time the House voted to raise the debt ceiling, all but one Republican voted against it.

Failure to raise the debt ceiling would result in the first US credit default in history.

It would “cause irreparable harm to the American economy, to the livelihoods of all Americans, and to global financial stability,” Yellen wrote.

Starting this month, Yellen said the Treasury Department would begin taking “extraordinary measures” to keep paying the bills. They include the redemption and suspension of new investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retirees Health Benefits Fund, as well as the suspension of reinvestment in the government of the Federal Employees Retirement System Savings Plan. Once the debt ceiling is resolved, the funds would be returned whole.

Extraordinary measures have their limits, however, and Yellen predicted that these measures would delay default until some time in June.

Yellen said it was critical that Congress act in a timely manner to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

“How long the extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due to a variety of factors, including the challenges of forecasting U.S. government payments and receipts in the coming months,” Yellen wrote. “While the Treasury is not currently able to provide an estimate of how long the extraordinary measures will allow us to continue to pay government obligations, it is unlikely that the cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June. .”

Raising or suspending the debt ceiling does not authorize new spending, but it does allow the government to make payments on existing debt accumulated under multiple administrations. While the debt ceiling was last raised under President Biden in 2021, Congress has voted to raise the debt ceiling under both Democratic and Republican administrations, including three times under President Trump.

McCarthy this week likened the debt limit to a child having a credit card maxed out and increasing the limit to infinity. He said Congress needs to tackle wasteful spending in the country.

He did not rule out raising the debt ceiling, suggesting instead that the agreement between Trump and Pelosi in 2019 could pave the way forward – with an agreement to cap spending.

“I had a really good conversation with the president when he called me, and I told him that I would like to sit down with him early and work through these challenges,” McCarthy said at a press conference. Thursday.

New trends

Sarah Ewall-Wice

CBS News reporter covering economic policy.

