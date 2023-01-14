UK Weather: Snow Warning as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing





Snow is expected in parts of the UK next week as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

With the weather getting much colder for most people, people across the country can expect blizzards, sleet and rain starting Sunday (January 15).

Weather warnings are in effect across the UK until next week as heavy rains are pouring down across England and Wales, possibly causing some flooding and chaos.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said: “Much cooler conditions are expected from Sunday compared to the current mild conditions.

Before that, wet weather persists across southern and central England, with heavy rainfall particularly across South Wales and the Midlands.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, with rainfall of up to 50 mm expected in some areas, urging people to exercise extra caution when traveling.

Mr Madge added: Starting tonight and starting to see colder northern air currents with temperatures dropping below freezing through tomorrow and Sunday.

The further north you are and the higher you are, the more likely you are to experience the winter hazards of possible snow.

Winter precipitation, a mix of snow, sleet and rain, is expected to move south, but more showers will begin on Monday and conditions will be brighter.

There will be no prolonged heavy snowfall, he continued.

In December, the UK was shrouded in snow and below freezing temperatures, causing widespread travel disruptions and school closures.

It snowed heavily in England in December.

Heavy rain, sleet and snow continued to move south across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England, Madge said.

Things will brighten up considerably if you get off that road from Sunday. The winter showers would be very short and the long showers were not expected.

The colder weather is expected to continue through the end of next week, with no clear indication of when it will get warmer.

According to the Met Office, 2022 was the warmest year on record in the UK, with temperatures staying above average for every month of the year except for December.

