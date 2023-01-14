Blue-chip companies with Chinese interests pour cash into UK parliamentary lobby groups – Politico





London Big-name companies with significant business interests in China are pouring money into a British parliamentary lobby group set up to promote closer ties between the two countries.

Data shows that wealthy donors including HSBC, John Swire & Sons, Arup and City of London Corporation have made China APPG one of the most well-funded cross-party groups in Parliament.

The group was at the center of a highly controversial attempt to invite a Chinese ambassador to Congress in 2021, but was eventually blocked by House and Senate authorities.

According to a new database compiled by Sky, China’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) has received $110,000 in donations from seven companies since 2019, including HSBC, John Wire and Sons, City of London Corporation and the China British Business Council. Declared. News and Turtle Media.

Further analysis of public records conducted by POLITICO revealed that the same organization and British tourism body VisitBritain donated an additional 150,000 to China APPG between 2016 and 2019.

APPG is an under-scrutinized cross-party group set up by backbench MPs to explore policy issues or build closer ties with foreign countries, and is the focus of the ongoing POLTICO investigation.

China’s APPG is notorious for inviting Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zeguang to speak at Parliament in 2021, despite Beijing’s sanctions against nine British MPs for highlighting human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Chinese ambassador to Korea to meet at our place of work.” Sanctions against some of our members.”

All donations to China APPG have been made and declared in accordance with Parliamentary Rules. However, MPs and transparency activists have questioned the appropriateness of the gift given the business interests of some of those involved.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton said: Businesses invest in APPG because they believe their interests will be realized. If APPG China started complaining about HSBC freezing the bank account of Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Huis, you can bet the bank will stop coughing. HSBC faced widespread criticism in 2021 after it froze pro-democracy activist Hui’s local bank accounts under pressure from Chinese authorities.

Loughton has many [MPs involved in] The Chinese APPG is deeply concerned about the threat posed by Xi Jinping’s government to the UK, and believes that the APPG “should serve the agenda of the politicians and not the other way around.”

Steve Goodrich of Transparency International UK said APPG can sometimes inform policy decisions, but too many only provide privileged access to parliamentarians for private companies and foreign governments, and the Chinese APPG would be uncomfortable with those with vested interests in China. He said they have a very close relationship.

Politico has reached out to all companies and organizations that have donated to APPG in China since the last general election. Most, including HSBC, did not respond or declined to comment.

However, the Sino-British Business Council said it did not actually donate its own funds, but passed on services such as catering and venue rentals from other businesses to facilitate the annual Lunar New Year reception.

A spokesperson for VisitBritain said the agency is one of several sponsors of China APPG’s Lunar New Year Reception to invite tourism stakeholders and ensure awareness and recognition of the importance of inbound tourism from China.

Heathrow Airport became one of the sponsors of the 2020 Lunar New Year celebrations, “reporting Heathrow Airport’s role as the UK’s main gateway for Chinese visitors and [to] It highlights the airport’s role as a link between UK exporters and the Chinese market.” A spokesperson emphasized that sponsorships were registered through appropriate channels.

Richard Graham, Conservative MP and China APPG chairman, did not comment directly but emphasized the following statement on the group’s website: important to bilateral relations.

The work of the so-called national APPG has come to the fore after POLTICO reported on the extent and funding of foreign trips they support for dozens of backbench MPs, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct and drinking by certain politicians during APPG trips.

APPG may use UK Parliament buildings for meetings and may use a special glyph logo, but it is not an official parliamentary body and is largely unregulated.

According to a database of parliamentary records compiled by Sky News and Tortoise Media, the other top-funded national APPGs are:

Hong Kong APPG receives more money than Chinese groups and is funded by Whitehouse Communications, a public affairs firm representing the pro-democracy campaign group Stand With Hong Kong.

APPG for Iraqi Kurdistan received $114,000 from Gary Kent, a Labor MP’s aide, who declared it received money from a Kurdish oil company. Sponsorship for 2021 has ended.

APPG in Africa receiving donations in the form of secretarial support from the Royal African Society think tank.

Polar APPG received 57,000 from the Guernsey-registered Mamont Foundation, which is managed by Swedish billionaire Frederik Paulsen.

Italy’s APPG, funded by an Italian-related lobbying firm and the UK division of Italian cable maker Tratos.

This article has been updated to include VisitBritain’s response.

