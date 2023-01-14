Maverick director says US Navy ‘wiped’ his camera





“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski says the US Navy “wiped” his camera. Kosinski said he visited top-secret military bases during the film’s pre-production. He said he thought he had photographed something he “wasn’t supposed to capture”. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

When Tom Cruise climbed back into the cockpit for “Top Gun: Maverick,” the film’s director, Joseph Kosinski, was exploring the iconic pilot’s life more than 30 years after the 1986 film.

The 2022 film was a huge hit, grossing $1.48 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, thanks to its emotional story and gripping aerial action sequences.

Part of the success can be attributed to Kosinski putting the public on the jets with the pilots, and he recently told Deadline he’s been working closely with the US Navy to make sure it’s of an authentic representation of the army.

The director also said that after one of his visits to a secret base, the US Navy confiscated his camera.

Kosinski said: “So I was able to live out this dream of being in the navy for a few years. I have to go places that civilians can’t go. I have to see things that no civilian would see. I had my camera confiscated at one point.

The ‘Tron: Legacy’ and ‘Oblivion’ director added that in his “quest for authenticity” he thought he took a picture of something he wasn’t supposed to see.

Kosinski added, “I took a few pictures and maybe captured something I wasn’t supposed to capture, and my camera was quickly returned to me with no pictures on it.”

The director went on to say that it was a “dream” to collaborate with the US Navy on “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Kosinski said, “I think you feel it when you see it, because you don’t feel like you’re in a Hollywood-designed set. There’s a reality. We worked with the real engineers who make the real secret plane. It was just a dream come true.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/top-gun-maverick-director-us-navy-wiped-camera-clean-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos