Joint statement by the United States and Japan





President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. of the United States and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan are meeting at a historic time for our Alliance, the Indo-Pacific and the world. Our cooperation today is unprecedented, rooted in our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and a peaceful and prosperous world, guided by our shared values, including the rule of law. At the same time, the Indo-Pacific faces mounting challenges, ranging from actions inconsistent with the rules-based international order by China to provocations by North Korea. In Europe, meanwhile, Russia continues to wage its unjust and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion anywhere in the world. Taken together, this landscape demands that the United States and Japan continue to build our individual and collective capabilities. To this end, President Biden hailed Japan’s bold leadership in fundamentally strengthening its defense capabilities and strengthening diplomatic efforts, as exemplified in the new National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Strengthening Program. of the defense. This investment will enhance security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond and modernize U.S.-Japan relations for the 21st century.

Our security alliance has never been stronger. The two leaders reaffirmed that the Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. President Biden reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan under Article V of the Mutual Cooperation and Security Treaty, using its full range of capabilities, including nuclear. He also reaffirmed that Article V applies to the Senkaku Islands. In their Security Advisory Committee (2+2), our Foreign and Defense Ministers highlighted the exceptional progress we have made in modernizing our Alliance. Together, we have aligned our collective force posture and our deterrence capabilities to deal with new and emerging threats, including in the cyber and space domains. The leaders also instructed their ministers to enhance cooperation on the development and effective use of Japanese counterattack and other capabilities. We have deepened cooperation on critical and emerging technologies that are crucial to national security. We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. President Biden reaffirms the United States’ commitment to the immediate resolution of the abduction issue. We stress that our fundamental positions on Taiwan remain unchanged and reiterate the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of the security and prosperity of the international community. We encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues. We also recognize that the challenges we face transcend geography. United across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, we have firmly opposed Russia’s unjust and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, and we will continue to impose sanctions on Russia and provide unwavering support to the Ukraine. We unequivocally declare that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and in any way unjustifiable. And we will continue to stand with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s heinous attacks on critical infrastructure.

The United States and Japan are also reaffirming our economic leadership. As the world’s two largest democratic economies, we look forward to advancing national and global prosperity and maintaining a free, fair and rules-based economic order through Japan’s G7 Presidency and the US host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). The two leaders discussed priorities for the G7 summit in Hiroshima and will continue to work closely together for a successful summit to demonstrate the G7’s commitment to maintaining the international order based on the rule of law. Building on our efforts under the U.S.-Japan Competitiveness and Resilience (CoRe) Partnership, including through the Economic Policy Advisory Committee, we will strengthen our shared advantage in economic security, including including the protection and promotion of critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors; space, including through our new bilateral space framework agreement; and clean energy and energy security, where we deepened our cooperation on nuclear energy while meeting the highest non-proliferation standards. We will build the resilience of our societies and supply chains among like-minded partners against threats such as economic coercion, non-market policies and practices, and natural disasters, accelerate global efforts to tackle the crisis change and advance the free flow of data with confidence. Central to achieving these goals is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). As inclusive democracies, we will ensure that economic prosperity is widely shared in our societies and we recommit to achieving gender equity and equality and the empowerment of women. Globally, we will work together to drive sustainable progress towards net zero, evolve multilateral development banks to better address global challenges, and improve creditor coordination to provide debt relief. We will condemn all those who use their economic power to take advantage of others, including Russia’s assaults on energy and food security around the world. We also call on China to provide adequate and transparent viral epidemiological and genomic sequence data regarding the spread of COVID-19, to enable public health officials around the world to be prepared to reduce the spread and identify any new potential variant.

With an unbreakable bilateral relationship as our foundation, we will also collaborate with others, in the region and beyond, for the benefit of the Indo-Pacific and the world. Together with Australia and India, we will ensure the Quad continues to be a force for good, committed to delivering tangible benefits to the region, including delivering results on global health, cybersecurity, climate, critical and emerging technologies and maritime domain awareness. We will continue to support ASEAN centrality and unity as well as ASEAN perspectives on the Indo-Pacific. We are committed to strengthening vital trilateral cooperation between Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States, in security and other areas. And we will strengthen our growing collaboration in the Pacific Islands, including through the Blue Pacific Partners. President Biden congratulated Japan on the start of its two-year term on the UN Security Council and on its presidency for the month of January. We begin 2023 together as closest allies and friends, newly committed to achieving peace and prosperity, not just by our words but by our actions. The times demand no less.

###

