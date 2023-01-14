How to watch The Last of Us: Episode release schedule and cast





The verdict is in, and HBO’s The Last of Us landed among the few video game adaptations that successfully made the transition from interactive medium to film or television. According to our review of The Last of Us: Season 1, the series captures “the essence of what made the original tale so enduring. [and] builds the game world while changing certain aspects to almost entirely stunning effect.”

The Last of Us premieres on Sunday, January 15. If you’re wondering what it’s all about or how you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.

How to watch The Last of Us

The Last of Us will stream exclusively on HBO and stream exclusively on HBO Max. The series premiere will air on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT on January 15; it will air on HBO Max the same day at 9 p.m. ET. Episode 1 has an expected runtime of 1 hour and 25 minutes.

How many episodes of The Last of Us are there?

The Last of Us: Season 1 will consist of nine episodes and cover the events of the first The Last of Us game. A second season has not been confirmed, although co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have suggested to THR that a A potential second season would cover the events of The Last of Us Part 2 video game sequel.

The Last of Us Episode Guide

Will the Last of Us show be weekly for episode releases? Yes! HBO plans to release a new episode of The Last of Us every Sunday after the January 15 premiere. Here is the full schedule for season 1:

Episode 1 (January 15)Episode 2 (January 22)Episode 3 (January 29)Episode 4 (February 5)Episode 5 (February 12)Episode 6 (February 19)Episode 7 (February 26)Episode 8 (March 5)Episode 9 (March 12) What is The Last of Us about?

Here’s the official plot synopsis for The Last of Us, courtesy of HBO:

The series is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to rescue 14-year-old Ellie from an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job quickly becomes a brutal and harrowing journey as they both must cross the United States and depend on each other for survival.

The last of us

The Last of Us was created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). It features the following actors:

Pedro Pascal as JoelBella Ramsey as EllieGabriel Luna as TommyMerle Dandridge as MarleneAnna Torv as TessNick Offerman as BillAshley Johnson as AnnaTroy Baker as James

Don’t forget to also check out our complete guide to The Last of Us cast and characters.

The Last of Us HBO Series Character Guide

How to play The Last of Us games

The Last of Us is available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This original game, first released in 2013, forms the basis of the HBO series’ story.

A sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, is also available on PlayStation 4 and is playable on PlayStation 5, thanks to the console’s ability to play PS4 games through backwards compatibility.

Both games earned 10/10 review scores from IGN, receiving praise for their gripping and emotionally charged storytelling.

Jordan covers games, shows, and movies as a freelance writer for IGN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/how-to-watch-the-last-of-us-hbo-episodes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos