UK weather: Snowfall warning issued as cold wave warnings in effect across the UK, but more flooding may come first | british news





Heavy snow could hit many parts of the country within the next week as the country prepares for unstable weather over the next few days, with cold weather warnings in effect and dozens of flood warnings already in place.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a yellow warning from Friday night through Saturday lunchtime for much of Wales and England, and from 2pm Saturday to 3am Sunday in Northern Ireland.

Widespread rainfall between 20mm and 30mm is likely, with some seeing 50mm or more, including south west England and the Brecon Beacons.

Strong winds are also expected on the exposed coast to the south, with gusts of 40-50 mph and 60 mph.

As of early Saturday, 81 flood warnings have been issued across the UK, meaning flooding is expected, with over 150 flooding warnings meaning flooding is possible.

Forecasters are warning that bus and train services will probably be affected and travel times by road will also be longer due to spray and flooding.

Out in the rain, out in the snow?

Snow may follow after a wet and windy weekend.

A phase 2 cold wave warning is in effect for the North, Midlands, Central and Eastern parts of England from 6pm Sunday to 9am Thursday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that there is a 70% chance of extreme cold, freezing and heavy snow, and advised residents in the affected area to stock up on food and medicine to reduce the need to go out.

London, South and Southwest have issued a Level 1 alert warning people to remain vigilant.

Sky News meteorologist Kirsty McCabe said it would “get much colder” as the jet stream “swifts southward and draws cold air across Britain from the north”.

She warned to expect “significant wind chills” with “an increase in winter hazards such as snow and ice.”

The unwelcome weather came as some areas recovered from severe flooding already this week after heavy rains flooded roads and fields and threatened homes.

In York, water levels in the River Ouse were about 10 feet (3.8 m) above normal and expected to rise overnight.

Shrewsbury, Shropshire, has seen floods bring “stasis” to the city centre, while residents of Keynsham, Somerset, have had to rescue from flooded vehicles on Old Bristol Road.

The town’s local soccer club posted an image of a stadium that looked like a swimming pool and joked that they needed a water polo team instead.

Image: Flood defenses installed on the River Severn at Ironbridge in Telford. Image: Flooding around Tewkesbury Abbey, Gloucestershire Image: Flooding has also occurred in parts of Bath. Photo: Phillip Mathewson

Environment Agency’s Mark Garratt advised people to check local flood risks, stay away from swollen rivers and avoid driving into floodwaters.

“Environmental Administration is monitoring flood levels, operating floodgates and barriers across the country, and ensuring that rubble screens remain unobstructed to better protect communities,” he said.

RAC’s Rod Dennis said driving in flooded water was “not at all worth the risk” as it could endanger passengers and potentially cause “catastrophic damage” to the vehicle.

“We encourage all motorists to turn around and find another route if they encounter deep standing water,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-heavy-snow-warning-as-cold-weather-alert-issued-across-england-but-flooding-may-arrive-first-12785235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos