Tunisia increasingly isolated under Saied as US loses interest | News





Tunis, Tunisia The United States has reduced military and civilian aid to Tunisia. A desperately needed $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund continues to be delayed with the possibility of a US veto. And a nearly $500 million grant from the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a US aid agency, is unlikely to materialize.

The main reason, analysts say: Tunisia’s increasingly authoritarian drift under President Kais Saied, which is contributing to the North African country’s increased international isolation.

Cash-strapped Tunisia is losing funds at a time when it needs friends to help it out of an entrenched economic plunge.

The president has spoiled or in some ways destroyed Tunisia’s image as the sole success story of the Arab Spring, said Kenneth Katzman, a senior fellow at the Soufan think tank and recently retired from the US Congressional Research Service. If you do that, you pay a price.

The cut in US funding in particular, from $88.9m in 2021 to $55.2m in 2022 and further cuts expected this year, is a blow to Tunisia, a sign of shifting winds in international perceptions country and Saied’s increasingly precarious position. .

Since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, which toppled longtime leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and ushered in what seemed to be the Arab world’s strongest democracy, the United States has been one of its biggest foreign donors. , donating hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, Saied’s policies during his presidency changed American and international attitudes.

Most notable was his decision to suspend parliament and unilaterally dissolve the government in July 2021 before ruling by decree and introducing a new constitution that vests power in presidents.

Saied’s governance choices effectively destroyed the chances of the Millennium Challenge Corporation grant being awarded to Tunisia in the short term despite being awarded to the country in June 2021. The grant was awarded on the basis of Tunisia joining to democratic governance and equitable prosperity.

The funds had been intended for development and infrastructure projects such as the digitization of the port of Radès.

Saied rarely travels but has taken the opportunity of recent international summits to try to win friends and favors. However, he returned largely empty-handed and arguably even more isolated.

And it’s not just the West that ignores it. According to Monica Marks, professor of Middle East politics at New York University Abu Dhabi, Saied also failed to secure funding from Saudi Arabia during a visit to Riyadh as part of the Arab-Chinese summit in December.

Many experts say Gulf powers bailed out Saied after coup [the situation] been like [Egyptian President Abdel Fattah] el-Sissi in 2013, but it’s not 2013 anymore, and the Gulf powers are more careful with their money, Marks said, comparing Saied’s current position with the 2013 coup in Egypt, after which Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have stepped in to provide funds to Egypt.

Saied’s problem with communication and his complete lack of diplomatic finesse proved to be a problem, Marks said. The economy is its Achilles heel, and it is quickly rotting.

The Gulf powers wonder if he is a useful ally or an agent of chaos and want a return on investment, Marks added. It appears that Saudi Arabia has tied its financial support for Saied to an IMF bailout that may not come because the IMF wisely does not want to throw money at a new dictator without making Tunisia look like it is doing its thing. preferred reforms.

military balance

Saied’s struggles were illustrated by the record low turnout in the December 17 legislative elections. Many Tunisians view the legislature as impotent after Saied’s constitutional changes.

Saied chose to respond to this setback by increasingly attacking his political rivals, whom he branded as enemies of democracy in Tunisia and had himself filmed lecturing his cabinet and government leaders. ‘Staff.

But Katzman said not everyone believes aid to Tunisia should be tied to Saied’s policy decisions.

Some Tunisian experts believe this is the wrong way to go, he said. There is a core of civil society that is still very active, and if you reduce your aid, you do [the political situation] worse.

Katzman added that the United States is giving just enough money to keep these things going and not totally cut off everyone we work with there, but there is an intention to send a signal to the president that he is disappointed.

Tunisia’s military will still receive a significant share of US funding, reaching 60% of Washington’s spending in the country.

The army’s reputation as a depoliticized institution grew following the 2011 revolution and its decision not to intervene in support of Ben Ali.

Since then, foreign funding has flowed in.

However, military leaders were present and sat quietly during Saied’s major speeches, including in March when he dissolved parliament and in December when he called his opponents enemies of the country who would be brought to justice. .

The military now fears public reprisals for its tacit support for the president if the Saied regime falls, according to Chaima Aissa of the opposition National Salvation Front.

But the US Department of Defense still feels compelled to support the Tunisian military.

The Pentagon, which has been very vocal about Tunisia lately in US politics, wants key non-NATO allies to be able to do joint exercises, said William Lawrence, professor of political science and international affairs. at the American University of Washington and a former diplomat. They want a partner who is a real partner, but if you reduce military funding too much, the Tunisian army will not be able to function.

Powerful union

In the absence of the IMF bailout loan, the Central Bank of Tunisia implemented financial measures, including raising interest rates to 8%, which further diminish the purchasing power of Tunisians.

The 2023 finance law has also been widely criticized, with the National Association of Lawyers describing it as a heavy burden on citizens. The law introduces higher taxes to bring much-needed revenue to the government, but at the expense of Tunisians who struggle to make ends meet rather than go after those who evade taxes.

With the economy showing few signs of improvement so far and many of the policies implemented by Saied being unwelcome by many Tunisians, the president finds himself in a precarious position.

The powerful UGTT union initially supported Saied’s takeover, but appears to have turned its back on the president and adopted an increasingly divisive stance, including nationwide strikes.

His acquiescence to Saied’s program is particularly important to the IMF, which would expect the body with more than a million members to buy the economic reforms he has demanded.

But over the past week, the UGTT has begun talks with the Tunisian Bar Association and the Human Rights League, both of which have been prominent opponents of Saied.

The union now plans to take part in protests on Saturday, the anniversary of Ben Ali’s overthrow in 2011.

And with two more days of national transport strikes also expected at the end of January, it is clear that the UGTT is stepping up its opposition to Saied.

The UGTT has started a process of talks [with opposition groups], said Mark. If the UGTT starts a national dialogue, Saied knows it would tip the scales [against him].

