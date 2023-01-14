Yellen tells Congress that the United States should reach the debt limit on Thursday





WASHINGTON (AP) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised Congress on Friday that the United States is expected to hit its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to extraordinary measures to avoid a default.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said his actions would buy time until Congress can pass legislation that will increase nations’ borrowing power by $31.4 trillion or the will suspend again for some time. But she said it was essential that Congress act in a timely manner.

Failure to meet government obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability, she said.

In the past, even threats that the U.S. government might not meet its obligations have caused real harm, including the only credit rating downgrade in our nation’s history in 2011, she said. . Yellen was referring to the debt ceiling stalemate during Barack Obama’s presidency, when Republicans had also just won a majority in the House.

In this new Congress, the debate over the debt ceiling will almost certainly spark a political showdown between the newly empowered GOP lawmakers who now control the House and want to cut spending and President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers, who had benefited from one-party control of Washington for the past two years.

The White House has insisted that it will not allow nations’ credit to be held captive to the demands of GOP lawmakers.

We have seen Republicans and Democrats come together to address this issue, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday. This is one of the basics that Congress needs to address and it should be done unconditionally.

House Republican leaders liken the debt ceiling to a credit card limit and said they would only raise the statutory ceiling if it also provided a spending overhaul.

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters at his first press conference that he had a very good conversation with Biden about the upcoming debt ceiling debate. We don’t want to cause fiscal problems for our economy and we won’t, but the fiscal problems would continue to work as usual, he said.

We need to change the way we spend money.

McCarthy proposed the kind of budget cap deal that was engineered during the last debt ceiling discussion under the Trump administration, which would involve capping federal spending levels in exchange for House votes needed to raise the debt ceiling.

But any effort to compromise with House Republicans could force Biden to pander to his own priorities, whether it’s money for the IRS to make sure the wealthiest Americans pay what they’re paying. must or national programs for children and the poor.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and incoming House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a joint statement on Friday that a forced default by extreme MAGA Republicans could plunge the country into a deep recession and lead to even higher costs for American working families on everything from mortgages and car loans to credit card interest rates.

They said the two parties had worked together to raise the debt ceiling three times when Trump was president and Republicans had the majority in the House and Senate. This time should be no different, Democratic leaders said.

Yellen said that while the Treasury cannot estimate how long the extraordinary measures will allow the United States to continue to pay government obligations, it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will run out before early June.

Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told reporters on Friday that now was not the time to panic, but it was definitely the time for policymakers to get serious about negotiations.

Most policymakers agree that we have a major fiscal challenge as a country, our debt is unsustainable, he said, and there’s no reason we can’t agree on measures to improve our budgetary results, and also to ensure that we pay all our bills in full and on time.

The Treasury first used extraordinary measures in 1985 and has used them at least 16 times since, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal watchdog.

These measures include the assignment of certain payments, such as contributions to federal employee retirement plans, to allow flexibility to make other payments deemed essential, including those for Social Security and debt instruments.

Past forecasts suggest that a default could instantly plunge the country into a deep recession, just at a time of slowing global growth as the United States and much of the world face high inflation due to the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Financial markets could collapse and several million workers could be made redundant.

The aftershocks could be felt for years. Moodys Analytics called this risk cataclysmic in a 2021 forecast ahead of the previous debt ceiling increase, suggesting the resulting chaos is due to government dysfunction, rather than the underlying state of the economy. American economy.

Associated Press reporter Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report

