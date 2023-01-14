Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe by up to 20%





Tesla is lowering prices across Europe and the United States. Reuters reports that prices for a rear-drive Model Y have fallen 17% in Germany, with reductions of 20% for the long-range Model Y in the United States. Tesla has also reduced the prices of its Model X and Model S in the United States. The price cuts come less than a year after Tesla made several price increases in 2022.

After a turbulent year with supply chain disruptions, we have achieved partial normalization of cost inflation, giving us the confidence to pass this relief on to our customers, a carrier said. word of Tesla Germany in a statement to Reuters.

Today’s changes put the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y below the list price they were at before Tesla’s first big price hikes nearly a year ago. EV researcher Troy Teslike has compiled a list showing price changes in the US, with the long-range Model Y now $13,000 cheaper before tax credit and $20,500 cheaper including credit. That’s a reduction of 31% in total after the tax credit.

While some aspects of the electric vehicle tax credits will be delayed until March, the new rules mean that electric vehicles should be more affordable in the United States depending on where the cars are built, where the batteries are assembled and where the materials for those batteries come from.

The price reductions also mean that the five-seat version of the Model Y will now qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Prior to the cut, the IRS released a list of vehicles that would be eligible for the new incentive, and five-seat versions of Tesla’s popular Model Y were not eligible. Tesla CEO Elon Musk first called the disqualification a waste in a tweet responding to a Tesla fan comparing a plug-in hybrid Jeep to the Model Y.

Tesla’s discounts are clearly designed to boost sales in Europe and the United States. Reuters reported earlier this month that Tesla’s quarterly shipments were lower than market estimates, due to logistical issues and demand concerns.

Update, Jan. 13 6:30 a.m. ET: Article updated with statement from Tesla Germany.

