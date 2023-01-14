Analysis: US House Republicans prefer message over substance in early legislation





WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives wasted no time this week in using their newfound majority to pass political messaging bills that appeal to conservative voters on burning questions, but often involved more hyperbole than substance.

After a historic fight to elect Kevin McCarthy as president, House Republicans have used their first legislative week to pass tax, abortion and energy security bills that have little or no chance of passing the bill. Senate controlled by Democrats or to be signed into law by Democrats. President Joe Biden.

The bills are meant to provide political advantage, as Republicans seek to deliver on 2022 campaign promises and formulate plans to win the Senate and White House in 2024.

“The American public made a decision, where they fired the Democrats and they put us in charge,” McCarthy told reporters.

“We continue to deliver on that commitment,” he said. “You will watch it week after week after week.”

Republicans have also set up committees to investigate Biden’s Justice Department and examine US-China competition.

Using courier bills is an age-old tactic embraced by Republicans and Democrats alike. As November’s midterm elections approached, House Democrats approved legislation on abortion rights and electoral reform, knowing the bills would never make it through the tightly divided Senate.

Democrats called the legislation an effort to protect the wealthy, obstruct federal investigations into former Republican President Donald Trump and restrict access to abortion.

“It’s this week in extreme MAGA-Republican country,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

Courier bills could play a pivotal role as the Republican Party braces for political clashes over spending and the debt ceiling.

“The real goal of the House Republican conference is to contain spending and try to limit the debt,” said Republican strategist Charles Black. “All of this is going to require negotiations with the Senate and the White House.”

“But I suspect they think the best way to negotiate is to take a tough stance and get it through the House before you negotiate,” he added.

IRS, CHINA, ABORTION

The week began with Republicans targeting Democratic funding for the Internal Revenue Service intended to help recover about $500 billion in unclaimed annual taxes.

The House, in a party-line vote, passed a bill to reverse $72 billion in new IRS funding last year, which Republican No. House Steve Scalise would target people earning less than $400,000 and break Biden’s promise not to raise taxes. income group.

The claim, widely repeated by Republicans, was based on a Congressional Budget Office report that came to the opposite conclusion, saying audit rates for taxpayers with incomes below $400,000 would actually stay close. recent levels.

Also missing from the Republican rhetoric was a separate conclusion from the CBO that their bill would add more than $114 billion to the federal deficit.

On Thursday, 113 Democrats joined Republicans in voting on a bill that sponsors say would ban oil sales to Beijing from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, even though oil experts said it would have little of effect.

The bill is part of a broader strategy by Republicans to blame Democratic “green” energy policies for rising US gas prices and accuse Biden of trying to compensate by depleting the reserve. country’s emergency oil supply and selling some of it to China.

In March, Biden announced a record sale of 180 million barrels from the reserve.

Chinese buyers purchased some of the SPR oil directly and some was channeled to China through the global market.

Industry experts said the restrictions are unlikely to prevent oil from reaching China in the global market.

“They can establish who the designated buyers are. But they can’t track where the barrels go after that,” said Kevin Book, an analyst with Washington-based nonpartisan research group ClearView Energy Partners LLC.

The legislation also does not address U.S. oil industry exports to China, which are dwarfing SPR volumes following 2015 Republican-backed reforms.

Another Republican courier bill sought to protect the welfare of infants born during abortion procedures, a rare occurrence that experts say lawmakers have long used to underscore their opposition to abortion.

Experts say there are no reliable statistics on so-called live-born abortions. Data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that less than 1% of abortions in 2020 took place after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down nationwide abortion rights mobilized female voters against Republicans in November, abortion birth legislation came under fire within the party.

“We’re just paying lip service to the pro-life movement,” said Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who instead advocated for expanded access to birth control but voted for the bill anyway.

Reporting by David Morgan; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner, Richard Cowan and Gabriella Borter; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis

