UK may shelve controversial Brexit protocol bill as show of goodwill to EU | Brexit





As a show of goodwill in negotiations with the EU, ministers may suspend a bill that would allow the UK to unilaterally renege on some Brexit agreements with Northern Ireland, the Guardian reported.

EU and UK negotiators are hoping to enter the tunnel phase of negotiations next week. That phase, which will involve intense negotiations without public comment, will be scheduled after Monday’s meeting between British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission Vice-President Maro Epobi.

Senior EU sources said they understood the bill would not go ahead while negotiations were at a critical stage, but sources at the Foreign Office (FCDO) denied that the law was being suspended.

In a sign of some movement, the British government said on Friday it would further delay calling elections in Northern Ireland to give Brexit talks a chance. But senior EU sources said slow progress was being made as the two sides warned there were still significant differences.

Spokesperson Rishi Sunaks said on Friday: “There remain open issues that require agreement, but it is our ambition to reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

Both sides hailed an agreement last week on data sharing and EU access to UK IT systems as a key step in resolving their dispute over the protocol. However, important issues remain unresolved, in particular the UK’s demand that European courts not play a role in disputes.

But there is pressure on both sides to reach an agreement by April, in time for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, which US President Joe Biden hopes to attend. Washington made it clear whether to attend as a condition of reaching an agreement.

In a speech in Belfast on Friday, Labor leader Keir Starmer challenged Sunak to confront the Euroskeptic cult of Brexit purity within the Conservative Party to resolve the Northern Ireland protocol impasse.

The Protocols Bill, the brainchild of Liz Truss when she was Foreign Secretary, allows Britain to unilaterally override parts of the Brexit treaty. Dropping the bill would be a bona fide sign as both sides get closer to a deal on the protocol in the coming weeks.

The protocol bill is awaiting its reporting stage in the Senate, but is not scheduled to come before its peers for at least three weeks. Two other senior sources said there had been discussions within the government about the progress of the bill and there were now doubts about whether it was legally sound.

Government sources strongly denied that Attorney General Victoria Prentis had changed her official legal advice, but others close to the deal said she was reviewing the legitimacy of the bill. They said Prentis did not contradict the previous advice of her predecessor, Suella Braverman, but acknowledged that it would be preferable to resolve the situation through negotiations at present.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: “It is in accordance with long-standing custom reflected in the Ministerial Act whether or not the Solicitor General is asked to provide legal advice and whether the advice is not disclosed outside the government without express consent.” That consent is rarely given.

A legal source in the British government said, “We will proceed with the business based on thorough and candid legal advice.” A number of international law experts questioned Braverman’s initial legal advice, who said it was necessary to act unilaterally because of the severity of the situation in Northern Ireland.

