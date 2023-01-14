First killer whale to wash ashore in southeastern US in decades has shown signs of illnessExBulletin





A killer whale, measuring more than 20 feet, died after being stranded in Palm Coast, Florida on Wednesday, authorities said. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via AP .

toggle captionFlagler County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Early Wednesday morning, someone spotted a rare sight for Florida: a killer whale more than 20 feet long that had washed up on the northern Atlantic coast.

The first killer whale to wash ashore in the southeastern United States in nearly 70 years died soon after from illness in Palm Coast, Florida, officials with the National Oceanic and Fisheries Division of the United States said. Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Authorities don’t know the exact age of the near-geriatric female orca who washed up on the beach. Female killer whales typically live around 50 years but reach 90 in the wild.

Although it’s too early to say exactly what caused his death, there were “signs of illness. There were no signs of human interaction or trauma,” says Erin Fougeres, Marine program administrator Mammal Stranding for NOAA Southeast Region. Disease is a common reason why whales get stranded, Fougeres says.

A member of the public found the whale and reported it around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Marine biologists from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute and Flagler County government personnel helped NOAA remove the more than 6,000-pound whale, along with other groups. It was loaded onto a truck by dozens of people in an effort that lasted several hours and ended around 3 p.m.

It is the third known killer whale to wash ashore in the southeastern United States and the first since 1956, Fougères said. The region stretches from North Carolina to Texas and includes Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The whale’s body immediately underwent a necropsy or animal autopsy at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, as the facility has a large laboratory. The multi-agency effort continued until around 4 a.m. Thursday and extensively sampled tissue from every organ system, Fougeres told NPR. Results can take weeks or months.

“There’s not much left after that,” Fougères said, but what’s left of the carcass was taken to the University of Florida to decompose. His skeleton will be sent to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, and may be displayed in the future.

“We really rely on the public to bring these strandings to our attention,” Fougères said, “and we want to investigate every stranded animal.” The public can report whale strandings at 1-877-942-5343.

Killer whales are more often found farther north in cooler waters, and Ferns says they are rare in the US Atlantic. However, there is one recognized killer whale stock in the western North Atlantic and another in the Gulf of Mexico.

Although disease is one of the reasons why whales can become stranded, scientists still don’t know for sure why strandings occur. Other potential reasons include navigational errors or following sick animals that end up stranding on a herd trip, sometimes resulting in mass strandings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/13/1149033824/orca-killer-whale-beached-florida The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos