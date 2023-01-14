Treasury Secretary: US will hit debt ceiling on Thursday | Janet Yellen





Janet Yellen, the United States Treasury Secretary, has informed Congress that the United States is expected to reach its debt limit on Thursday, January 19, and that it will then resort to extraordinary measures to avoid default.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders on Friday, Yellen said his actions would buy time until Congress can pass legislation that will increase nations’ borrowing power by $31.4 billion or will suspend it again for some time.

She urged lawmakers to move quickly to raise the debt ceiling to protect the full faith and credit of the United States.

Failure to meet government obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability, she said.

Republicans who now control the House have threatened to use the debt ceiling as leverage to demand spending cuts from Democrats and the Biden administration. It has raised concerns in Washington and on Wall Street about a deadly fight over the debt ceiling this year that could be at least as disruptive as the protracted battle in 2011, which caused the brief downgrade of the rating. American credit and years of domestic restraints and reduced military spending.

The Washington Post reported Friday evening that House Republicans have prepared a contingency plan to exceed the debt ceiling. The proposal, which was in the preliminary drafting stages, would direct the Treasury Department to prioritize certain payments if the United States hit the debt ceiling, according to the newspaper.

The White House said Friday after Yellens’ letter that it would not negotiate on raising the debt ceiling.

It should be done without conditions, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. There will be no negotiation on this.

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters at his first press conference that he had a very good conversation with Biden about the upcoming debt ceiling debate. We don’t want to cause fiscal problems for our economy and we won’t, but the fiscal problems would continue to work as usual, he said.

We need to change the way we spend money.

The House Republicans proposal reported by The Washington Post would call on the Biden administration to make only the most critical federal payments if the Treasury Department hits the statutory limit on what it can legally borrow. The plan will require the department to continue paying interest on the debt, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

House Republicans’ payment prioritization plan may also state that the Treasury Department should continue to make payments on Social Security, Medicare and Veterans’ benefits, as well as funding for the military. , the newspaper added.

Yellen said that while the Treasury cannot estimate how long the extraordinary measures will allow the United States to continue to pay government obligations, it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will run out before early June.

The Treasury Department first used extraordinary measures in 1985 and at least 16 times since, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal watchdog. These measures include the assignment of certain payments, such as contributions to federal employee pension plans, to allow flexibility to make other payments deemed essential.

Past forecasts suggest that a default could instantly plunge the country into a deep recession, just at a time of slowing global growth as the United States and much of the world face high inflation due to the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Financial markets could collapse and several million workers could be laid off, with the repercussions being felt for years.

Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told reporters on Friday: This is not the time to panic, but it is definitely the time for policymakers to get serious about negotiations.

Most policymakers agree we have a major fiscal challenge as a country, our debt is unsustainable, he said. There is no reason why we cannot agree on measures to improve our financial results, and also ensure that we pay all our bills in full and on time.

