Iran Hangs Former Pentagon Official Over British Spying Charges | News





Akbari is a former deputy defense minister who Iran claims shared information about its senior officials.

Iran Tehran Iran has executed a former deputy defense minister for espionage for Britain.

The Justice Department’s official news outlet confirmed Saturday morning that Alireza Akbari, a dual British-Iranian citizen, was hanged after being convicted of corruption in the district and acting against national security by espionage for British intelligence.

It added that Akbari had previously been sentenced to death for passing on information and thereby harming the country’s internal and external security.

It added that the actions of the British spy service in this case demonstrated the value of the prisoner, the importance of his approach and the trust of the enemy.

He claimed he received training from MI-6, founded shell companies to deter Iranian intelligence, held intelligence meetings in several countries, including Austria and the UAE, and received British citizenship for betraying his country.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a callous and cowardly act by a barbaric regime that does not respect the human rights of its citizens.

“This barbarism deserves condemnation in the strongest terms possible,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. This will not go unchallenged.

He previously called for an end to Akbari’s execution, saying it was a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime with complete disregard for human life.

The United States also called for an end to executions.

Akbari reportedly passed on information about dozens of senior Iranian officials, including top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a town near Tehran in 2020.

According to the Iranian judiciary, Akbari began working with British intelligence in 2004, before leaving Iran for five years. In 2009 he was advised by Britain to leave Iran.

Akbari reportedly re-entered Iran several years later to continue his activities, and was eventually arrested.

He was reportedly detained in 2019, although the judiciary did not give a date for his arrest.

Earlier this week, the state-run IRNA news agency released a video it claims shows Akbari’s alleged confession that he was a close ally of Iran’s current security chief and defense minister, Ali Shamkhani, from 1997 to 2005. deputy.

Akbari’s family told the British media that he was innocent and fell victim to Iran’s political games.

