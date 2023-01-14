Right-Wing Group Pours Millions of Black Money into US Voter Suppression Attempt | American political lobbying





The advocacy arm of the Heritage Foundation, the powerful Washington-based conservative think tank, spent more than $5 million lobbying in 2021 as it worked to block federal voting rights legislation and pushing forward an ambitious plan to spread his far-right agenda calling for an aggressive voter. crackdowns in battleground states.

This article was produced in partnership with Documented, an investigative watchdog and journalism project

Previously unreported 2021 tax returns from Heritage Action for America, which functions as the foundations’ activist wing, show it spent $5.1 million contracting outside lobbying services. The expense is in addition to $560,000 the group invested in its own internal federal lobbying efforts that year, as well as lobbying recorded by Heritage Action staff in at least 24 states.

The 990 tax return was obtained by monitoring group Documented and shared with the Guardian. It highlights the central role that Heritage Action is increasingly playing in shaping the rules that govern American democracy.

These efforts help explain the unprecedented tidal wave of restrictive election laws that rippled through Republican-controlled states following the 2020 presidential election. The Brennan Center reported that more voter suppression have been passed in 2021 than any year since he began monitoring election legislation more than a decade ago.

The expenditures also signal a dramatic increase in Heritage Actions advocacy activities. In 2020, Heritage Action reported no expenditure on outside lobbying.

Heritage Action, whose board includes Republican mega-donor Rebekah Mercer, is incorporated as a 501(c)4 under the US tax code which exempts it from paying federal taxes. It operates as a black money group, avoiding disclosing the sources of its total annual income of over $18 million.

For the past two years, the organization, through its public messaging, has echoed Donald Trump’s lie that US elections are marred by rampant fraud. A private plan prepared by Heritage Action last year outlined a two-year, $24 million election integrity strategy.

The plan, obtained by Documented, proposed a two-pronged approach that would work to block attempts by Democrats in Congress to bolster voting rights while pressing Republican-controlled states to impose restrictions on access to the ballot box. He said: Where Democrats hold power, we must defend ourselves against bad policies. Where the Conservatives and our allies are in power, we must propose changes that protect the legal votes of Americans.

The Heritage Action Plan, which was first reported by The New York Times, is first published by The Guardian.

Part of Heritage Actions’ two-year strategy is to promote what it calls model election laws, initially focusing on eight battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Texas and Wisconsin. . In a private meeting with donors in Tucson, Arizona, in 2021, the group’s executive director, Jessica Anderson, bragged about the role Heritage Action played in pressing Republican-controlled legislatures to impose restrictions strict rules on voting, including limits on postal voting. and early voting days.

In a video of that reunion obtained by Documented, Anderson told donors that the group acted quickly and quietly, honestly bragging that no one noticed their influence behind the scenes. Heritage Action staff have registered to lobby in at least two dozen states.

The laser focus on key swing states like Georgia seems to have had an impact. The New York Times found that one-third of the 68 ballot papers introduced in Georgia in 2021 contained policy measures and language closely aligned with the Heritage Action proposals.

The group has publicly claimed that it helped advance 11 ballot bills in at least eight states in 2021, although in some cases legislation passed only one chamber or made the vetoed by the state governor.

Heritage Foundation, under the auspices of his electoral supremo Hans von Spakovsky, maintains a database on electoral fraud. It purports to expose errors, omissions and misconduct by election officials, but it presents incomplete and misleading information and highlights how exceptionally rare fraud is within the US system.

Its records date back 40 years, a period during which billions of votes were cast. Yet the database only records 1,402 proven cases of voter fraud, a molecular fraction of votes cast nationwide, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Recently leaked tax returns also show Heritage Action increased its ad spend as it sought to sway lawmakers and the public around its controversial ballot platform. In 2021, the organization said it paid $6.1 million to outside contractors for marketing and advertising, a big increase from $1.8 million the year before.

Among the key contractors employed by Heritage Action was CRC Advisors, the consulting firm linked to Leonard Leo, a president of the Federalist Society who is best known for his decades-long campaign to fill federal courts with right-wing judges. CRC Advisors received over $797,000 for marketing and advertising in 2021.

Some of that ad spend was targeted to Georgia. After that, the restrictive 2021 election law caused a corporate backlash and led Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado, Heritage Action spent nearly $1 million on TV ads to defend the law aired on CNBC and local television stations.

The group also spent nearly $500,000 on TV and digital ads in Georgia during the MLB All-Star Game, and spent at least $700,000 more on ads supporting Georgia’s bill pass.

At the federal level, Heritage Action has also run ads in West Virginia, Arizona, Montana and New Hampshire urging Democratic senators in those states to oppose filibuster reform to pass reform legislation. simple majority democracy. This is a time when everyone is on deck, Anderson said of the potential filibuster changes at the April 2021 donor summit.

Heritage Action was created in 2010 from the right-wing political empire embodied by the Heritage Foundation, which dates back to 1973. The foundation was started by Paul Weyrich, a network-rich conservative who wanted to instill an ideology of small government and anti-regulation at both federal levels. and at the state level.

From the outset, restricting access to voting was central to Weyrichs’ mission. In 1980, he sadly articulated his thinking by saying: I don’t want everyone to vote. Our influence in elections increases markedly as the voting population decreases.

