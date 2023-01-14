Iran executes British-Iranian despite British and US pleas





An Iranian flag flutters in front of the United Nations headquarters in Vienna.

Heinz – Peter Bader | Reuters

Iran executed British-Iranian Alireza Akbari on Saturday after it sentenced former Iranian deputy defense minister to death for espionage for Britain, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said late Friday that Iran should not carry out the executions. Britain explained that the death sentence was politically motivated and demanded his release.

Mizan said in a tweet earlier on Saturday that he did not say when the sentence was carried out.

“Alireza Akbari, sentenced to death, has been executed for corruption on the ground and for taking far-reaching measures against the country’s internal and external security through British government intelligence espionage.”

The report accused Akbari, who was arrested in 2019, of being paid €1,805,000, £265,000 and $50,000 for espionage.

In an audio recording of Akbari broadcast by BBC Persia on Wednesday, he said after extensive torture he confessed to a crime he did not commit.

Iranian state media said Thursday it had shown that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In the video, Akbari did not confess to participating in the assassination, but said British agents had requested information about Fakhrizadeh.

Iranian state media often report the confessions of suspects in politically charged cases.

Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the state media video and audio, or where and when it was recorded.

London-Tehran relations have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, to which Britain is a party, have stalled.

Britain has also been critical of the Islamic Republic’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in custody in September.

Britain’s foreign secretary said on Thursday that Britain was actively considering banning the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, but had not yet reached a final decision.

Iran has sentenced dozens to death and executed at least four as part of its suppression of the unrest.

In an audio recording of BBC Persian, Akbari said she had made a false confession as a result of torture.

“Over 3,500 hours of torture, psychedelic drugs, and physiological and psychological pressures took away my will. Drived me to the brink of insanity… forced me to make a false confession with force and death threats,” he said.

Akbari was a close ally of Ali Shamkhani, now secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who served as defense minister from 1997 to 2005, when Akbari was his deputy.

