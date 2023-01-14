Japan, US and Europe Must Act Together on China, Says Prime Minister Kishida | Political news





If Russia’s use of force against Ukraine goes unchallenged, it will happen elsewhere in the world, including in Asia, the Japanese prime minister has said.

Japan, the United States and Europe must act in unison on China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said in Washington, DC, during a visit aimed at strengthening Tokyo’s alliance with states. United in the Face of Growing Challenges from Beijing.

China is the central challenge for Japan and the United States, as China’s vision for the international order differs from the views of Tokyo and Washington in some respects that the allies will never be able to accept, Kishida said.

It is absolutely imperative that Japan, the United States and Europe remain united in managing their respective relations with China, the Japanese prime minister said in a speech Friday at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Russia’s war on Ukraine marked the complete end of the post-Cold War world order and if Moscow’s use of force is not challenged, it will happen elsewhere in the world, including in Asia, he said.

The international community is at a historic turning point. The free, open and stable international order that we have dedicated ourselves to uphold is now in grave danger, Kishida said.

We will never allow any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force and we will strengthen our deterrence.

Kishida reiterated Japan’s concern over Chinese military activities near disputed islets in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku Islands in Japanese and Diaoyu Islands in Chinese, as well as China’s launch China of ballistic missiles last year that landed in waters near Japan.

During a meeting with Kishida earlier at the White House, US President Joe Biden said the United States remains firmly committed to its alliance with Japan and hailed Tokyo’s historic defense boost announced last month. .

Let me be crystal clear: The United States is fully, deeply, completely committed to the alliance and, most importantly, to the defense of Japan, Biden said.

Last month, Japan announced its biggest military build-up since World War II, a dramatic break from seven decades of pacifism fueled by concerns over Chinese actions in the region. The increase will see Japan increase its defense budget for 2023 to a record 6.8 trillion yen ($55 billion), a 20% increase in spending, which comes up against regional security concerns, including including threats posed by China and North Korea.

As part of this new defense policy, Japan is going on a shopping spree and seeking to purchase hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles, which are currently only found in US and UK arsenals. Japan will also develop for the first time a counter-attack capability, i.e. capable of striking missile launch sites that threaten it.

In discussions this week between Japanese foreign and defense ministers and their US counterparts, the two countries also agreed that attacks in space could invoke their mutual defense treaty amid rapid Chinese work on satellites. .

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also signed an agreement on space exploration cooperation on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/14/japan-us-and-europe-must-act-together-on-china-pm-kishida-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos