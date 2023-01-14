How a UK Challenger 2 tank could have been a ‘game changer’ in the war in Ukraine?





Britain has confirmed that it will send a small number of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. The mighty tank will easily outsmart Russian battle tanks, an expert told Insider. But a bigger impact could be an example for other Western countries to send their tanks to. Loading Loading.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Saturday that the UK would send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the BBC reported. This is the first time a Western country has sent its most powerful heavy armor to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Britain and said the move would “not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to our other partners”, the BBC reported.

He added that British support had “always been strong” but was “impenetrable now”.

The BBC reported that it understands the initial promise was for about a dozen tanks, enough to equip a squadron, but far short of the hundreds requested by Kyiv.

The tank will outperform any Russian battle tank it will face, one expert told Insider, and some reports say it could deliver significant blows to Putin’s forces on the battlefield.

According to Justin Crump, veteran and CEO of risk intelligence firm Sibylline, a small number of Challenger 2 tanks will be a “token gesture.”

But more importantly, the move could open the floodgates for other Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine. He said this was particularly true of the mass-produced German-made Leopard 2 tanks already in use by several European countries.

“The Leopard isn’t a good tank one-on-one, but I’d go against 400 Leopards instead of 10 Challenger 2s,” Crump said.

A Polish representative said on Wednesday that it plans to transfer the Leopard tanks to Ukraine but will need permission from Berlin to re-export them. Germany’s Deputy Chancellor Robert Habeck said Thursday he would not block Poland’s path, and reports suggest Germany is considering whether to follow suit.

Challenger 2 is far superior to Russian battle tanks.

The powerful Challenger 2 tank will easily outperform Russian battle tanks, primarily the Soviet-era T-72, Crump said.

“Challenger 2 is designed to do what Ukrainians need this tank for.” said Crump, who personally operated the tank.

“Everything we designed during the Cold War, the American Challenger 2, the Leopard 2, the M1 Abrams, all the vehicles were designed to be so much better than the Russian vehicles, so they are definitely much better than the Russian vehicles,” he said. .

The tank is approximately 27 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 62.5 tons and is powered by a 1,200 brake horsepower V-12 diesel engine.

Commander (left) of a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during training. Finbar Webster/Getty Images

In terms of firepower, the tank is equipped with three guns. The main armament is a 120mm gun that can fire anti-tank or high-explosive squash head rounds, which Crump said was designed to take out things like slightly lighter vehicles and bunkers.

The other two guns are a chain gun and a hatch machine gun.

Crump said the tank’s fire control system was very accurate. He said the gun could be fired much farther if needed, but was particularly accurate to within a range of 2 km, or about 1.2 miles.

According to reports, in the first Gulf War in 1991, a British Challenger tank set the record for longest tank kill after knocking out an Iraqi tank from a distance of three miles.

The tank has a laser range finder that adjusts the gun before firing at the target, taking into account various factors such as wind, temperature, and the direction the target vehicle is moving.

Thermal imaging also helps track targets at night, and the commander’s station has a periscope with a 360-degree field of view.

The tank’s armor can withstand a direct hit from the Russian T-72.

The tank can carry a crew of 4 including a commander and gunner. They have what is known as the “Hunter Killer Ability”, which refers to an aiming system that allows the gunner and commander to track two separate targets simultaneously.

Another thing that makes the tank particularly powerful is that it is well protected by Chobham armor, also known as Dorchester armor, which Crump said is some of the best armor in the world. The exact construction of the armor is top secret and, according to a report by The Telegraph, it can withstand a direct hit from a Russian T-72.

According to Crump, in his experience, what impressed foreign commanders most about the tank was its efficient suspension system, which allowed it to glide effortlessly over terrain that other tanks would find difficult to traverse.

He said the tank’s favorite feature was the large electric kettle, which worked on the vehicle’s power system and allowed soldiers to make hot drinks and “bag-to-bag” meals.

