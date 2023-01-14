Republicans investigate chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan | Conflict News





About 2,500 American soldiers died in Afghanistan, a conflict that became the longest war fought by the United States.

Republican lawmakers have launched an investigation into the chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led to an immediate Taliban takeover and led to scenes of thousands of desperate people storming Kabul airport , some clinging to departing American planes as they taxied down the runway.

Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Friday he had written to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting a range of documents, ranging from intelligence assessments to communications with the Taliban.

McCaul, a longtime opposition member on the committee who became its chairman after the House shifted to Republican control earlier this year, said it was absurd and shameful that the administration of US President Joe Bidens continues to withhold information relating to the withdrawal.

In the event of continued non-compliance, the committee will use the powers at its disposal to enforce such requests if necessary, including through a mandatory process, he said.

Thirteen American soldiers were killed on August 26, 2021 in a bomb attack outside Kabul airport as the capital fell, with the government collapsing days later despite the injection of 2 trillion dollars dollars in Afghanistan for two decades by US and NATO forces.

As Trump sealed the pullout with the Taliban, his Republican Party has sharply criticized Bidens’ handling of the operation and promised hearings in a series of investigations into his administration.

Scenes of desperate Afghans clinging to moving US military planes as they taxied down the Kabul airport runway preceded a sharp drop in Bidens’ approval ratings nine months after his election, promising smooth leadership and competent after the pandemonium under his predecessor Donald Trump.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, but said it had provided more than 150 briefings to members of Congress since the August 2021 withdrawal, according to US media.

About 2,500 American soldiers died in what became the country’s longest war, but Afghanistan was no longer a priority at home, with 50% of respondents to a Gallup poll taken a year after the withdrawal saying that any the war was a mistake.

