Tesla cuts price by up to 8,000, 9,100 in UK and Germany





Tesla has made significant price cuts to its lineup in the US as well as Europe. In the UK, the price was reduced by up to $8,000, equivalent to $9,760 at current exchange rates, and by $9,100 ($9,845) in Germany.

Starting in the UK, Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers saw significant discounts, with the latter seeing the most dramatic cuts.

The Model Y performance with the biggest cut is 59,990 won, 8,000 won cheaper than before. The base Model Y rear-wheel drive starts at 7,000 low at 44,990, while the Model Y Long Range starts at 52,990 low by 5,000.

For the Tesla Model 3 lineup, the Long Range models benefit the most from the 6,500 reduction, with the price dropping to 50,990. The Model 3 rear-wheel-drive price has been reduced from 5,500 to 42,990, and the Model 3 Performance is now 3,500 cheaper from 57,990.

A Tesla representative told Autocar that customers with undelivered orders will have their prices automatically updated to reflect the change, as long as the original fee is higher.

22 photos

Similar price cuts were applied in Germany, Europe’s largest car market, Teslamag reported. The Tesla Model 3 RWD is currently 43,990 6,000 cheaper, the Model 3 Long Range is priced from 5,500 to 53,990, and the Model 3 Performance is priced from 2,500 to 60,990.

The biggest price drop in Germany is the Tesla Model Y RWD, which is $9,100 off its new base price of $44,890, making it $900 more than the Model 3 RWD.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range is discounted by 2,000 and now starts at 54,990, while the Model Y Performance has the least reduction at 500 with a new price of 64,990.

The new discounts in the US and Europe come one week after similar discounts for China and other Asian markets were announced. In China, some owners who bought Tesla before the price cut held protests at various exhibition halls and delivery centers.

The discounts are part of an effort to spur demand after Tesla produced 34,000 more cars than it sold in the fourth quarter of 2022, with supply exceeding demand for the first time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insideevs.com/news/631080/tesla-cuts-prices-uk-germany-by-as-much-as-8000-gbp-9100-eur/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos