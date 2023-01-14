Janet Yellen Warns US Will Hit $31.4 Billion Debt Ceiling Next Week





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the United States will hit its borrowing limit of $31.4 billion next week and could be at risk of a damaging default from early June, paving the way for a high-stakes budget negotiation between the White House and Congress in the coming months.

In a letter to congressional leaders on Friday, Yellen said the United States would reach the debt ceiling set by Congress on January 19 and that the Treasury would begin taking extraordinary measures, or special management measures, to honor their payments.

The Treasury Secretary said there was considerable uncertainty about the length of the reprieve, but it was unlikely to run out before early June, leaving the White House and Congress little more than four months to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling or face default.

It is … essential that Congress act in a timely manner to raise or suspend the debt limit. Failure to meet government obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability, Yellen warned.

Indeed, in the past, even threats that the U.S. government might not meet its obligations have caused real harm, including the only credit rating downgrade in our nation’s history in 2011, he said. -she adds.

The debt ceiling impasse this year is expected to be the toughest to resolve since 2011, when President Barack Obama and Senate Democrats clashed with the new Republican majority in the House which, under the influence of the Tea Party , called for deep spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

Ultimately, a deal was reached that was partly brokered by then-Vice President Joe Biden, but not before severe market turmoil and a US debt downgrade by Standard & Poors.

This year, House Republicans are again demanding deep budget cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, but they have a smaller majority in the lower house, which has given even more influence to the tax extremists. Additionally, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to rules of procedure that would allow a single lawmaker to attempt to strip him of power, which could make it harder for him to compromise.

Chip Roy, the Republican congressman from Texas who repeatedly voted against McCarthy for president last week before finally backing him, has previously threatened to call a no-confidence vote on the California congressman if he tries to lifting the debt ceiling without an acceptable agreement.

Our point is, let’s fight now to end the status quo, Roy told CNN.

The Biden administration and Democrats have made it clear they have no intention of accepting budget cuts as part of a debt ceiling negotiation, which they say should be lifted from him -even because it simply allows the United States to often honor its previous borrowing commitments. adopted by both parties.

The Biden administration has also said it has no plans to take executive action such as minting a trillion-dollar platinum coin, a concept that has been floated in the past. to avoid a default without congressional intervention.

Didn’t contemplate any measures that would make the rounds of Congress. That’s not what we were doing, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said this week. This is a fundamental responsibility of Congress, and Congress must act.

