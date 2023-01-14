UK Sending Challenger 2 Tanks To Ukraine, Check 10 | political news





Britain intends to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to bolster its war effort against the invading Russian army.

Britain will also send additional artillery support to aid the Kyiv government in the face of Kremlin aggression.

Sky News understands that Britain will initially supply about a dozen tanks to the Ukrainian army.

Although the number is small, it is the first time that a country has committed to providing Western tanks to Ukraine.

The hope is that other allies, especially Germany, will follow suit and unlock Leopard 2 tanks manufactured in much larger numbers and used by several other European countries.

The announcement comes after Sky News EXCLUSIVELY stated that the UK is considering supplying British tanks to Ukraine for the first time.

Ukrainian troops training in Britain

British government insiders say a decision must be made now to ensure Ukrainian soldiers can be trained on how to use advanced combat vehicles before the imminent spring offensive.

Ministers hope the announcement will encourage other allies to follow suit.

A source said about 60 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in tank operation in the UK.

The Pentagon declined to comment and referred all questions about the announcement to Downing Street.

Conversation between the Prime Minister and Zelensky

Spokesperson Number 10 said after a phone call between Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday that the two leaders agreed that the two leaders “must seize the moment” after Ukraine’s victory “pushed the Russians out.”

The spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister outlined Britain’s ambition to step up support for Ukraine, including the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems.”

The prime minister underscored that he and the entire British government will work intensively with international partners to quickly provide support to help Ukraine gain the upper hand, win this war and secure a lasting peace.

Prime Minister Zelensky tweeted: “Always strong support for Great Britain is now impenetrable and ready to challenge. In my conversation with Prime Minister I appreciated the decision not only to strengthen us on the battlefield but also to send the right signal to other countries. “he said. partner.”

Britain only has 227 Challenger 2 tanks, many of which are undeployable.

All tanks sent to Ukraine must be accompanied by ammunition, spare parts and maintenance capabilities.

Earlier this week, Western officials warned that Ukraine would not be able to reclaim significant territory from Russia without an increase in its combat capability, including tanks and other heavily armored vehicles.

The US has pledged 50 Bradley tank destroyers in its largest military aid package to date for Ukraine.

Image: Ukraine has long requested a German-made Leopard II tank.

Germany has also announced that it will supply around 40 Marder armored vehicles, while France has promised wheeled AMX-10 RC tank destroyers.

Ukraine has long requested mass-produced German-made Leopard II tanks used by several European allies, including Germany, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and Spain.

Warsaw and Helsinki have already announced their intention to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv, but Berlin’s approval is required as Germany holds export licenses.

Last year, Britain sent 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Poland as part of a deal to help Ukraine by securing Warsaw’s ability to supply Kyiv with Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

Used since 1994, the Challenger 2 tank weighs 62.5 tons and is armed with a 120mm rifle and a 7.62mm chain gun.

