Lawyers urged UK ministers to step up cohabitation reform.





Family lawyers are urging the UK government to reconsider its reluctance to introduce new legal reforms to ensure unmarried couples living together in England and Wales have similar rights as married couples.

Cohabitation is the fastest growing type of family in the UK, with 3.6 million couples living together, compared to 1.5 million in 1996.

However, many couples fail to realize that cohabitation does not confer the same legal status as marriage or same-sex marriage. In the event of a separation or the death of one of the partners, the couple has no automatic right to inheritance or financial support, even if they have been together for many years.

Lawyers say the current lack of legal protections means that women, especially those who cut back on their careers to care for them, may be at a disadvantage after a family breakup.

Last November, the UK government rejected key findings from an inquiry by the House of Commons Women’s Equality Committee recommending better legal protections for cohabiting couples in England and Wales.

Ministers said existing reforms on marriage and divorce, including reviewing the law on financial provisions on divorce, must be completed before considering new legal changes for domestic partners.

But family lawyers say reform is urgent because many cohabiting couples are unaware that they do not have the same legal protections as married couples.

The 2019 UK Social Attitudes Survey found that 46% of England and Wales mistakenly believe that cohabiting couples are in a de facto relationship.

“What the government is trying to do is kick this on the long grass in an unhelpful and illogical way,” said Graeme Fraser, chair of the Living Together Committee at Resolution, a national organization representing family justice experts.

The risk here is that until the law is amended, there will be more and more instances of injustice as the number of people living together increases, he said.

Domestic partners have similar or identical protections to married couples or same-sex partners in certain areas, such as responsibility for children or protection from domestic violence.

However, if an unmarried couple separates, the partner has no right to support himself, although he can apply for financial support for the children.

Property rights are also different and complex. Most commonly, if the home is in the name of one partner only, the other housemate must show a beneficial interest in the home. If this is not documented, a financial contribution such as a mortgage payment must be presented to prove joint intent, which shows that both parties will have an interest in the property.

Matthew Booth, partner at family law firm Payne Hicks Beach, said many people in the current situation are unknowingly choosing (non-)regime, finding compromises they don’t understand.

The reality is that many of these will be women who could find themselves with no legal recourse at all if their relationship fell apart under some circumstances.

If a woman gives up her career and has no resources or property to her name, she could find herself in a dire financial situation.

Divorcing couples can also rely on the courts to divide property and recognize one partner’s non-financial contributions. However, for unmarried couples, household contributions can be neglected if the relationship breaks down.

Anne Barlow, Professor of Family Law and Policy at the University of Exeter, said: However, in a divorce, spouses may be compensated for what they have done. Caring is worthwhile. But not if you are single and separated.

Since unmarried couples have less right to inheritance tax, unlike married couples or cohabitants, if one of the spouses dies, the property cannot be passed on tax-free.

Pensions are another complex issue, especially if one partner has passed away. Lisa Ray, executive director of the Civil Service Pensioners Alliance, a campaigning organization focused on the rights of retired civil servants and seniors, said a Commission on Women’s Equality survey found that 80 percent of survivors who live with their spouses receive pensions to secure a spouse. said to depend on the discretion of the trustee. Pension.

[They] She said it takes a lot of hoops to prove eligibility, but married couples only need to present a marriage certificate.

Matthew Humphries, divorce and family partner at Stewarts Law, said many occupational pension plans now offer similar benefits to surviving unmarried partners, but it’s up to the whim of the member and often individual plan members to complete the correct paperwork.

Moreover, when a cohabiting couple separates, they do not have the opportunity to go to court to divide their pension assets, unlike married couples.

Kingsley Napley’s partner, Sital Fontenelle, said if one partner was in a long-term relationship, worked and accumulated a pension, then if the relationship ends, the domestic partner has no chance of getting a pension-sharing order.

The Law Commission, which helps change the laws of England and Wales, put forward detailed proposals to improve cohabitation in 2007. Introduced rights for cohabiting couples.

Caroline Nokes MP: It is very disappointing that the government has blocked the possibility of better legal protections for domestic partners in the near future. Dominic Lipinski/PA

More couples are now considering signing legally binding cohabitation agreements outlining how assets can be divided before or after cohabitation, lawyers say.

However, some say that the law should not be amended to introduce automatic cohabitation rights for unmarried couples.

Harry Benson, director of research at The Marriage Foundation, a charity that advocates for the institution of marriage, said introducing the new law would effectively remove the need for couples to make decisions about their future relationship commitments.

He added, “The legal definition of cohabitation is that a husband and wife live together.” How is it defined? When do I bring my toothbrush or suitcase?

Caroline Nokes, chair of the Women’s and Equality Committee, said lawmakers will continue to campaign on the issue. It is very disappointing that the government has blocked the possibility of better legal protections for domestic partners in the near future.

The UK government has accepted some of the Commission’s recommendations, including a request to raise public awareness of the legal differences between cohabitation and marriage.

suggestion

It also said there are legal options for cohabiting couples. For example, if you have lived together for two years and your partner dies without a will, you can make a family supply claim a monetary claim against the deceased person’s estate.

“Marriage occupies an important place in our society and we are currently reviewing the law before considering any changes to domestic partner rights,” the UK government said.

“In the meantime, other legal options remain for cohabiting couples,” he added.

