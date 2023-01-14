US strongly committed to defending Japan, Biden tells Kishida, welcomes military build-up





WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday that the United States was “fully, completely, completely” committed to Japan’s defense and hailed the tightening of security in Tokyo , saying the nations have never been closer.

Kishida is in Washington on the latest leg of a tour of G7 industrial powers and seeks to bolster longstanding alliances amid growing concern in Japan and the United States over growing regional security threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

During a meeting at the White House, Biden called it a “remarkable moment” in the U.S.-Japan alliance. He said the two countries have never been closer.

“Let me be crystal clear: the United States is fully, totally, totally committed to the alliance and, most importantly, to the defense of Japan,” he said, all also thanking Kishida for his strong leadership in working closely on technology and economics. problems.

“We are modernizing our military alliances, building on Japan’s historic increase in defense spending and the new national security strategy,” Biden said.

Kishida thanked Biden for America’s work on regional security and said, “Japan and the United States currently face the most challenging and complex security environment in recent history.” He said Tokyo formulated its new defense strategy released last month “to ensure peace and prosperity in the region.”

He said the two countries shared the fundamental values ​​of democracy and the rule of law “and the role we have to play becomes even more important.”

Kishida said he looked forward to a “frank” exchange of views on issues such as “a free and open Indo-Pacific” – language both sides use to describe efforts to push back against China – the G7, which Japan is currently presiding, and the currency climate.

In a later speech at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, Kishida called China a “central challenge” for Japan and the United States and said they and Europe must act in unison. in their relations with the country.

Kishida also underscored the importance of resisting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that if a unilateral change to the status quo went unchallenged, the same would happen elsewhere, including in Asia – a reference akin to China’s wish to reunite with autonomous Taiwan. , by force if necessary.

DRAMATIC MILITARY CHANGE

Last month, Japan announced its biggest military build-up since World War II — a stark departure from seven decades of pacifism, fueled largely by concerns over Chinese actions in the region.

“Biden commended Japan’s bold leadership to fundamentally strengthen its defense capabilities and strengthen its diplomatic efforts,” according to a joint U.S.-Japan statement released after the meeting.

[1/5]U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walk through the colonnade on their way to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2023. TJ Kirkpatrick/Pool via REUTERS

US and Japanese foreign and defense ministers met on Wednesday and announced increased security cooperation after nearly two years of talks and US officials welcomed Tokyo’s military build-up plans.

Japan’s military reform plan will see it double its defense spending to 2% of GDP and procure missiles capable of hitting ships or land targets 1,000 km (600 miles) away.

Ahead of the meeting, a senior US official said Biden and Kishida were expected to discuss security issues and the global economy and that their talks would likely include controlling semiconductor exports to China after Washington announced restrictions. strict last year.

SEMICONDUCTORS

The joint statement says the United States and Japan will “strengthen our common advantage in economic security, including protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors.”

Kishida, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken then signed an agreement on peaceful space exploration at NASA headquarters in Washington.

Blinken said it would take space cooperation “to new heights” and strengthen partnership in areas such as space technology and transportation research, robotic missions to the lunar surface, climate-related missions, and “our common ambition to see a Japanese astronaut on the lunar surface.”

At the ceremony, Kishida said the U.S.-Japan alliance was “stronger than ever.”

In addition to chairing the G7, Japan took a two-year term on the UN Security Council on Jan. 1 and holds the monthly rotating presidency of the 15-member body for January.

Kishida said he supports Biden’s attempt to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. Yet he has not agreed to match the sweeping restrictions on exports of chipmaking equipment that Washington imposed in October.

The US official said Washington was working closely with Japan on the issue and believes they share a similar view even though their legal structures are different. He said the more countries and major players that support the controls, the more effective they will be.

A Japanese official said economic security, including semiconductors, was likely to be discussed, but no announcement was expected on that at the meeting.

Biden and Kishida pledged to “strengthen vital trilateral cooperation” between the United States, Japan and South Korea, the joint statement said, which follows North Korea’s decision to exponentially increase its nuclear force and to codify its right to a first strike.

Kishida’s visit follows Biden’s visit to Tokyo in May and a meeting between the two at a November regional summit in Cambodia.

